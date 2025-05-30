Contentstack Appoints Josette Leslie as Chief Financial Officer

Contentstack has appointed Josette Leslie as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company confirmed the leadership transition on May 29, with Leslie succeeding David Overmyer, who will retire from his executive role but continue serving on the company’s Board of Directors.

Josette Leslie Professional Background

Leslie is based in New York City and brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience across the content management, fintech, and banking sectors. Prior to joining Contentstack, she spent seven years at Squarespace, where she contributed to the company’s financial operations and supported its initial public offering in 2021.

Her expertise includes aligning operational strategies with financial planning and delivering value to internal and external stakeholders.

Leadership Continuity

Overmyer, a founding member of Contentstack’s executive team, played a key role in helping the company raise $169 million in funding. His continued involvement on the Board of Directors is expected to provide continuity during the leadership transition.

The CFO appointment is part of Contentstack’s ongoing executive strategy to support operational scalability and financial governance as the company continues to expand its market presence in digital content and experience management.

Leslie will report to Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. “Josette brings a rare combination of deep industry understanding, operational insight for fast-growing SaaS companies like Contentstack, and a values-driven leadership style that aligns with our culture,” said Sampat. “Her proven track record of delivering results with strategic vision, strong leadership, and a positive culture will be invaluable as we continue to grow Contentstack and drive the market forward.”

“I’ve seen firsthand how financial and operational excellence can accelerate innovation, and that’s the edge I see in Contentstack,” said Leslie. “But what ultimately drew me to Contentstack was the calibre of the team and its mission to modernise digital experiences and empower people to do their best work. I look forward to working alongside the team and playing an integral role in shaping that future.”

Contentstack CFO Josette Leslie Brings Broad Financial Leadership Experience

Josette Leslie joins Contentstack as Chief Financial Officer following executive roles in the financial services and technology sectors. Most recently, she served as CFO at CAIS, an alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. Prior to that, she held the CFO role at Affinity, an enterprise customer relationship management (CRM) platform, where she supported the company through a period of rapid expansion and operational development.

Earlier in her career, Leslie held leadership positions at E*TRADE Financial in brokerage finance and spent five years at Instinet, where she led financial planning and analysis functions during its IPO process.

Leslie currently serves on the Board of Directors of Women in Innovation, a nonprofit organisation focused on advancing women in innovation-related fields. She also serves as treasurer and chair of the audit and finance committee.

Organisational Developments at Contentstack

The appointment follows a series of business developments at Contentstack. Earlier this fiscal year, the company acquired Lytics, a real-time customer data platform, as part of its strategy to expand its digital experience platform capabilities.

Contentstack was also recognised in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms as a Visionary and ranked 19th on Forbes’ 2025 list of America’s Best Startup Employers.

Strategic Alignment

Leslie’s appointment aligns with Contentstack’s continued focus on strengthening its financial leadership as it expands its operations and product offerings in the digital experience and content management sectors.

