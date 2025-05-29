Adobe is known for offering a wide range of software tools. Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe Express, Premiere Pro, and Acrobat Pro are some of the major applications provided by the U.S.-based software development company.

Advertisment

For enterprises, Adobe offers Creative Cloud for teams, which includes a one-year subscription to all major apps tailored for enterprise or team use.

Adobe Slashes Prices in India, Increased Prices in North America

Recently, Adobe has been offering a significant 49% discount on the first-year subscription of Creative Cloud All Apps in India.

Advertisment

While Indian customers are offered discounted prices, Adobe has announced a price increase for its Creative Cloud All Apps subscription in North America, effective 17 June 2025. The plan will also be rebranded as Creative Cloud Pro.

For team plans, the annual subscription will increase from USD 90/month to USD 100/month. Monthly (non-annual) subscribers will see an increase from USD 90 to USD 105 per month.

Reduction in Generative AI Credits

Advertisment

As part of these changes, Adobe is also reducing the number of generative AI credits for new single-app subscribers. Starting June 17, new subscribers will receive 25 generative AI credits per month, a steep decline from the current 500 credits.

Introduction of Creative Cloud Standard Plan

Adobe has introduced a new tier called the Creative Cloud Standard Plan, priced at USD 55 per month for annual subscribers and USD 82.49 per month for monthly subscribers. However, this plan comes with limitations, including:

Advertisment

Restricted access to mobile and web applications.

Exclusion of premium generative AI features.





Adobe’s Justification for the Price Changes

Adobe has stated that the updated pricing reflects the inclusion of new generative AI capabilities and enhancements to its core creative applications. The company emphasized that the pricing adjustments align with its ongoing investment in creative tools and features.

Advertisment

Impact on Resellers and Channel Partners in India

The steep discounts in India have caused friction with Adobe’s reseller and partner community. It is reported that customers purchasing through resellers are not eligible for the 49% discount offer, leading to a preference for buying directly from Adobe’s website.

A major Delhi-based reseller, speaking anonymously, stated:

Advertisment

“Welcome to the downfall of the Adobe Reseller channel community.”

Another Adobe Gold Reseller shared anonymously:

“This strategy of providing huge discounts is killing the reseller community. We, as resellers, invest many resources, time, and money to develop the customer and market. Yet, one fine day, the OEM takes all that away by offering predatory prices online. We are facing this issue day in and day out.”

Advertisment

Adobe has Yet to Respond

Attempts to reach Adobe for an official comment on the impact of these pricing changes on the reseller ecosystem were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. We have previously also raised Adobe's pricing issue and concerns of the resellers.

Conclusion:

Adobe's dual pricing strategy—significantly discounted rates in India and increased prices in North America—reflects a broader shift in its global subscription model, including changes in generative AI access and new subscription tiers. However, the huge discounts in India are drawing criticism from long-standing Indian resellers who say they are being undercut by Adobe’s direct-to-customer approach. As the company continues to evolve its offerings, how it manages channel partner relationships will be critical to maintaining trust and balance in its global distribution strategy.

Read More:

Navigating the Challenges of System Integration: Growth and Innovation

Navigating System Integration in the Digital Era: Overcoming the Challenges

Cybersecurity Channel Strategy in India is Evolving: Securonix Country Head

How AHEAD Delivers Adaptive Digital Transformation with India-First Talent & AI