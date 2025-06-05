Contentstack has announced the launch of Contentstack Data and Insights, a suite of native audience analytics, real-time data activation, and omnichannel campaign orchestration features. These capabilities are now integrated into Contentstack EDGE, the company’s adaptive digital experience platform (DXP), designed to unify content and data workflows for brands delivering personalised experiences across digital channels.

The announcement was made during Contentstack’s fourth annual customer conference, ContentCon, which featured sessions with enterprise customers including Crocs, Mattel, PetMeds, and Volvo Cars. The event concluded with a keynote by Brandi Chastain, co-founder of Bay Football Club and two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion.

The introduction of the EDGE platform marks a key milestone following Contentstack’s acquisition of Lytics just five months earlier. This integration timeframe significantly outpaces industry norms; research indicates post-merger software integrations typically require 18 to 36 months, particularly when consolidating full platform capabilities.

With this release, Contentstack aims to streamline the delivery of tailored digital experiences, offering enterprises enhanced agility in campaign orchestration and data-driven content delivery.

“The future of digital is here, which is why we moved so quickly to deliver on our promise to arm customers with the combined power of content and data,” said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. “If content is king, context is queen. And with our adaptive DXP, brands can adapt to their customers in real time, in every interaction and every channel. No other platform can enable personalisation at a scale like this.”

Contentstack Expands EDGE Platform with Real-Time Personalisation and Campaign Orchestration Tools

In 2024, Contentstack introduced a personalisation engine designed to unify generative AI-driven content creation, automation, and visual design tools. The solution was built on the understanding that effective hyper-personalisation depends on the combined use of content and real-time data. With the latest expansion of its platform, Contentstack now offers a practical and scalable approach to address key personalisation challenges.

As of now, Contentstack EDGE, positioned as an adaptive digital experience platform (DXP), includes the following new capabilities:

Contentstack Data & Insights

A suite of real-time intelligence tools that links content with user behaviour, offering:

Audience Insights App : Enables teams to identify which content drives engagement and business outcomes. With features like visual mapping, audience segmentation, and opportunity identification, brands gain real-time visibility into audience interests. This feature is available to existing Contentstack customers at no additional cost.

Real-Time Data Activation: Supports dynamic personalisation by integrating with over 200 data connectors and connecting directly with existing data warehouses. These integrations allow data to be activated immediately based on user interactions.

Campaign Orchestration

New tools to scale omnichannel experiences through:

Flows: A capability that supports the creation of adaptive customer journeys across multiple digital touchpoints—web, mobile, email, digital ads, and SMS. This function helps streamline engagement and improve conversion outcomes through coordinated, data-informed outreach.





These updates further support Contentstack’s strategy to provide enterprises with a unified, responsive platform for managing digital content and customer engagement across channels.

“Personalisation is a priority, but brands struggle to deliver. The reality is too abstract, complicated, or disconnected or they’re locked into legacy tech that makes agility impossible,” said Conor Egan, SVP of Product at Contentstack. “By unifying content, data and journey orchestration into one combined platform, brands can power true personalisation at scale with clarity and confidence. We’re not just committed to our vision of the future; we’re offering customers the tools that make personalisation possible today.”

Contentstack Releases Industry Report on the Future of Digital Experience in 2030

Contentstack has released a new report titled Digital 2030: Predictions From 18 Digital Experience Experts, offering a forward-looking perspective on how digital engagement is expected to evolve by the end of the decade.

The publication includes insights from digital leaders across a range of industries, featuring contributions from executives at organisations such as Icelandair, Mattel, McKesson, SparkToro, and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The report examines emerging trends, evolving customer expectations, and the technologies expected to shape digital experiences by 2030.

