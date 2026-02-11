CrowdStrike JAPAC leadership appointment drives regional expansion

The CrowdStrike JAPAC leadership appointment marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to expand its footprint across Japan and the Asia Pacific region. CrowdStrike has named Jonathon Dixon as vice president and managing director for the Japan and Asia Pacific theatre, tasking him with accelerating adoption of its Falcon platform and driving AI-powered cybersecurity transformation across the region.

The move reflects the company’s focus on scaling operations in a geography increasingly prioritising security modernisation.

Leadership mandate across JAPAC

In his new role, Dixon will oversee business growth, market expansion and ecosystem development across JAPAC. His mandate includes accelerating platform adoption and strengthening CrowdStrike’s presence as organisations in the region adapt to evolving cyber threats.

Dixon brings more than twenty-five years of experience in cybersecurity and IT leadership. His background includes scaling regional businesses, expanding market presence and driving operational execution across Asia Pacific markets.

Most recently, he served as vice president and managing director of Japan and Asia-Pacific at Verkada, where he led go-to-market and operational teams across the region. Prior to that, he held the role of vice president and managing director for Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China at Cloudflare. During his tenure there, the APJC theatre became the company’s fastest-growing region.

His earlier experience includes leadership positions at AWS, Cisco and IBM, where he managed multi-billion-dollar regional segments and drove revenue growth through channel development and go-to-market strategy.

Strategic focus on AI-powered cybersecurity

Michael Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike, said the appointment comes at a time when JAPAC represents a critical growth theatre for the company. He noted that as organisations modernise their security infrastructure for the AI era, regional leadership will play a central role in sustaining momentum.

He added that traditional security approaches are increasingly challenged by a rapidly evolving threat landscape, reinforcing the need for platform-driven and AI-enabled models.

Dixon said CrowdStrike’s platform strategy positions the company to address emerging security requirements across JAPAC. He stated that organisations in the region require technologies that align with the changing nature of cyber threats and that AI-native protection is becoming central to enterprise security strategies.

Expanding presence in a growth region

The CrowdStrike JAPAC leadership appointment underlines the company’s broader regional expansion strategy. With enterprises across Japan and Asia Pacific reassessing their cybersecurity frameworks, the focus remains on platform consolidation, ecosystem development and scalable security operations.

As cyber risks grow in scale and sophistication, leadership alignment at the regional level becomes critical. This appointment signals CrowdStrike’s intent to deepen engagement across JAPAC markets while supporting organisations navigating AI-driven security transformation.

Read more:

MongoDB Partners in the AI Era: driving enterprise AI execution



Blutic GTM Verified cookie management platform gains recognition