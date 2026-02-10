Blutic GTM Verified cookie management platform gains recognition

The Blutic GTM Verified cookie management platform, developed in-house by Neokred, has received official verification from Google Tag Manager, placing the company among a limited group of Indian firms to achieve this status.

The verification follows Google’s technical and security evaluation process and confirms that the platform meets defined standards for reliability, security and compatibility. The development is positioned as a step forward for enterprises seeking structured, DPDP Act-aligned consent management without disrupting user experience.

What GTM verification enables

With GTM verification, enterprises can deployb the Blutic platform directly through Google Tag Manager, reducing complexity during implementation. The verification ensures compatibility with Google Analytics, Ads and other GTM tags, allowing consent-based activation of tags only after user approval is captured.

The platform also becomes available through the GTM gallery, providing access to a pre-approved template designed to minimise implementation errors and compliance risks.

Consent management and user control

Blutic is designed to support granular, purpose-driven consent, enabling end users to accept, deny, customise, withdraw or modify consent choices at any time. The platform provides transparency around how cookie data is collected and used, while maintaining performance and usability across digital properties.

For end users, this translates into simplified cookie banners and clearer data-sharing choices. For enterprises, it offers centralised oversight of consent and tag behaviour, along with improved data accuracy and audit readiness.

Relevance amid DPDP compliance efforts

The recognition comes as organisations across India accelerate compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection framework. With increasing scrutiny around consent capture, data usage and auditability, enterprises are evaluating platforms that embed compliance into systems rather than relying on fragmented manual processes.

Blutic’s GTM verification addresses these needs by aligning technical deployment with regulatory expectations, while supporting analytics and advertising workflows within defined consent boundaries.

Leadership perspective

Rohith Reji, Co-founder and CEO, Neokred, said the verification reflects the company’s focus on building compliance-ready infrastructure that enterprises can rely on. He noted that customer feedback has played a central role in shaping the platform’s development.

Tarun Nazare, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Neokred, said the milestone enables organisations to generate insights without compromising user trust. He added that the recognition reinforces the company’s approach to building dependable infrastructure aligned with both global standards and India’s DPDP requirements.

Broader platform context

Neokred operates as a modular digital infrastructure provider across profiling, payments, consent and privacy-led data flows. Its solutions are used by enterprises in regulated sectors such as BFSI, ecommerce and healthcare.

With the Blutic GTM Verified cookie management platform, the company strengthens its position as a privacy-first infrastructure partner, addressing the growing complexity of data governance and consent management in India’s evolving regulatory landscape.

