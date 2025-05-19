CrowdStrike Joins NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory Ecosystem

CrowdStrike has announced its inclusion in NVIDIA's validated Enterprise AI Factory architecture. The integration enables organisations to deploy CrowdStrike's Falcon platform within AI infrastructure environments.

CrowdStrike and NVIDIA's integrated AI Infrastructure Solution Offers:

- Protection for AI systems and machine learning models

- Threat detection across enterprise AI deployments

- Compliance with NVIDIA's reference architecture standards

Market Context

The collaboration addresses growing security requirements as:

- Global AI adoption accelerates across industries

- Organisations scale NVIDIA-powered AI implementations

- Governments implement AI infrastructure projects

CrowdStrike's participation in the validated design program provides enterprises with pre-configured security for AI factory deployments.

“CrowdStrike pioneered AI-native cybersecurity, and today we’re securing the standardised architecture that’s transforming how organisations innovate in the AI era,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike.

“Together with NVIDIA, we’re eliminating the guesswork from securing AI infrastructure with a validated reference architecture. Now, organisations can build NVIDIA AI Factories even faster, adopting AI technologies with confidence and speed. CrowdStrike’s collaboration with NVIDIA showcases Falcon’s market leadership in securing the AI era for the benefit of all businesses adopting AI for a better tomorrow.” he added.

“As organisations move quickly to operationalise AI, security must be built in from the ground up,” said Justin Boitano, vice president of Enterprise AI Software Products at NVIDIA. “CrowdStrike’s integration with the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design brings real-time, AI-powered cybersecurity to the AI applications driving productivity breakthroughs across industries.”

Security Challenges in AI Adoption

The solution addresses emerging risks including:

- Data poisoning attacks

- Model tampering threats

- Unauthorised data exposure

CrowdStrike's AI Security Capabilities

The Falcon platform delivers:

- AI Model Scanning to detect vulnerabilities

- Shadow AI identification

- Real-time threat detection powered by analysis of trillions of daily security events

- AI Red Team testing services

Technical Implementation

The validated design architecture combines:

- NVIDIA's full-stack AI infrastructure

- CrowdStrike's cloud security posture management

- Continuous monitoring from Falcon Adversary OverWatch

This collaboration supports enterprises scaling AI implementations while maintaining security controls across development and production environments.

