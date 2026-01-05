Crucial T710 Gen5 SSD explained: What 14,900MB/s means for Gaming PCs

Crucial has introduced the T710, a PCIe Gen5 solid-state drive designed to deliver higher performance, improved power efficiency and broader system compatibility for gaming and content-heavy workloads. Available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities, the T710 is positioned for users seeking faster access to large game libraries and data-intensive applications without significantly increasing thermal or power demands.

Built on a PCIe 5.0 interface, the T710 targets next-generation systems where storage throughput increasingly influences load times, streaming performance and overall responsiveness.

Blazing Gen5 Speeds with Practical Efficiency

High sequential performance without excessive cooling

The Crucial T710 delivers sequential read speeds of up to 14,900MB/s and write speeds reaching 13,800MB/s, placing it among the fastest Gen5 SSDs currently available. These speeds translate into quicker game loads, smoother asset streaming and faster file transfers for creators working with large media files.

Despite its performance profile, the T710 focuses on power efficiency. In some systems, the drive is capable of operating without active cooling, a notable advantage for compact desktops and laptops. Its single-sided PCB design, paired with a slimmer heatsink option, improves airflow compatibility and supports better heat dissipation compared to bulkier Gen5 alternatives.

Design Focused on Compatibility and Thermal Management

Slimmer form factor for modern systems

The T710 uses an M.2 Type-2280 form factor and a single-sided layout, making it better suited for thin laptops, small form factor PCs and densely packed motherboards. Users who require additional thermal headroom can opt for a passive heatsink, designed to manage sustained workloads without relying on fans or liquid cooling.

Internally, the drive combines TLC NAND with a Silicon Motion controller, supporting NVMe over PCIe Gen5 and delivering consistent performance under demanding conditions.

Security, Endurance and Software Support

The SSD supports AES 256-bit encryption and complies with the TCG Opal 2.01+ standard, addressing data security requirements for both gaming and professional use. Endurance is rated at up to 1200TBW for the 2TB model, backed by a five-year warranty.

Crucial also includes access to Acronis True Image software, enabling drive cloning and data migration for users upgrading from older storage devices.

Verdict: A Balanced Step Forward from the T705

The Crucial T710 represents a practical evolution over its predecessor, the T705. While day-to-day performance gains may not always feel dramatic outside demanding workloads, the drive delivers consistently smooth results across gaming, content creation and intensive data tasks.

Its combination of top-tier Gen5 speeds, improved power efficiency and a more compact, thermally considerate design makes the T710 a well-rounded option for users looking to adopt PCIe Gen5 storage without compromising system compatibility or stability.

