Partner Pulse: Xpress Computers | System Integrator, and Cloud Solutions Partner(India)

Quick Snapshot

Company Name: Xpress Computers

Founded: 1988

Headquarters: Mumbai

Employees: 45

Website: www.xpress.co.in

Association: ASIRT, IAMCP

Advertisment

Positioning

What really makes the difference is the legacy which is created with the experience of 30 years. They have vast skill sets and trained manpower.

About the Company

Xpress is a Microsoft Certified and a cloud solutions partner, offering Modern biz solutions with Microsoft 365 and Azure. With an employee strength of over 45, Xpress also offers complete IT solutions, including systems, Software, networking, storage and security, backed with great IT support for your IT infrastructure.

Since 1988, their customers, largely comprising SMB and education customers, have associated with Xpress because of constant support by their experienced IT team.

Advertisment

Leadership Team

Managing Director & CEO - Chetan Shah

Chief Technology Officer - Kevin Feriera

Core Services

IT Services & Solutions

Software

Cybersecurity

Cloud Infrastructure

Emerging Technologies

AI

Cloud

Industries Served

Healthcare

Finance

Manufacturing

Retail

Notable Projects & Use Cases

SAP on Azure

Strategic Partnerships

Microsoft

Intel

Showcase your SI or partner brand in our directory. Simply complete this form to get listed: [Click Here]

Read More:

Partner Pulse: Mieux Technologies | Cybersecurity System Integrator and Channel Partner (India)

Advertisment

Partner Pulse: One Cube Solutions | System Integrator and Channel Partner (India)

Partner Pulse: Auxiliary Digitech | Cybersecurity System Integrator & Channel Partner (India)