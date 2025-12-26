Subscribe

Partner Pulse: Xpress Computers | System Integrator, and Cloud Solutions Partner(India)

In this segment of Partner Pulse, read about Xpress Computers, founded in 1988 is led by MD & CEO Chetan Shah, an IT channel partner and SI based in Mumbai. The company specialises in IT solutions, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

Bharti Trehan
Quick Snapshot

  • Company Name: Xpress Computers

  • Founded: 1988

  • Headquarters: Mumbai

  • Employees: 45

  • Website: www.xpress.co.in

  • Association: ASIRT, IAMCP

Positioning

What really makes the difference is the legacy which is created with the experience of 30 years. They have vast skill sets and trained manpower.

About the Company

Xpress is a Microsoft Certified and a cloud solutions partner, offering Modern biz solutions with Microsoft 365 and Azure. With an employee strength of over 45, Xpress also offers complete IT solutions, including systems, Software, networking, storage and security, backed with great IT support for your IT infrastructure. 

Since 1988, their customers, largely comprising SMB and education customers, have associated with Xpress because of constant support by their experienced IT team.

Leadership Team

  • Managing Director & CEO - Chetan Shah

  • Chief Technology Officer - Kevin Feriera

Core Services

  • IT Services & Solutions

  • Software 

  • Cybersecurity 

  • Cloud Infrastructure

Emerging Technologies

  • AI

  • Cloud

Industries Served

  • Healthcare 

  • Finance

  • Manufacturing 

  • Retail

Notable Projects & Use Cases

  • SAP on Azure

Strategic Partnerships

  • Microsoft 

  • Intel

