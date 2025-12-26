Partner Pulse: Xpress Computers | System Integrator, and Cloud Solutions Partner(India)

Quick Snapshot
Company Name: Xpress Computers
Founded: 1988
Headquarters: Mumbai
Employees: 45
Website: www.xpress.co.in
Association: ASIRT, IAMCP
Positioning
What really makes the difference is the legacy which is created with the experience of 30 years. They have vast skill sets and trained manpower.
About the Company
Xpress is a Microsoft Certified and a cloud solutions partner, offering Modern biz solutions with Microsoft 365 and Azure. With an employee strength of over 45, Xpress also offers complete IT solutions, including systems, Software, networking, storage and security, backed with great IT support for your IT infrastructure.
Since 1988, their customers, largely comprising SMB and education customers, have associated with Xpress because of constant support by their experienced IT team.
Leadership Team
Managing Director & CEO - Chetan Shah
Chief Technology Officer - Kevin Feriera
Core Services
IT Services & Solutions
Software
Cybersecurity
Cloud Infrastructure
Emerging Technologies
AI
Cloud
Industries Served
Healthcare
Finance
Manufacturing
Retail
Notable Projects & Use Cases
SAP on Azure
Strategic Partnerships
Microsoft
Intel
