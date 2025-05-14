CyberArk Appoints Jeremy Sim as APJ Channel Leader

CyberArk has named Jeremy Sim as Area Vice President, Channels for Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ). In this position, Sim will oversee channel strategy development and partner program execution across the region.

Advertisment

Sim brings two decades of enterprise technology experience, with expertise in building partner ecosystems and driving revenue growth. His career spans partner acquisition, enablement, and joint business planning.

Previous Experience

Prior to joining CyberArk, Sim held channel leadership roles at technology firms including OutSystems, Qlik, and SAS. His appointment supports CyberArk's expansion of identity security solutions through regional partnerships.

Advertisment

Identity Security Firm Strengthens Regional Partner Strategy

“As CyberArk continues to expand in Asia Pacific & Japan, our partner ecosystem remains integral to our success,” said Vincent Goh, President & General Manager, APJ, CyberArk. “Jeremy’s extensive experience in channel leadership, combined with his understanding of the region’s diverse market dynamics, positions him well to elevate our partnerships and accelerate growth.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sim said, “CyberArk’s leadership in identity security and its commitment to partner success are what drew me to this opportunity. As digital identities proliferate and cyber threats become more complex, our partners play a crucial role in delivering scalable, trusted security solutions. I look forward to working closely with them to help organisations strengthen their identity security posture.”

Advertisment

Read More:

MSP Market is Majorly Driven by AI Adoption : Rajesh Chhabra, Acronis

Advertisment

National Technology Day 2025 – Empowering Sustainable Technology

Freshworks Partner Program: Insights into the Evolving Channel Ecosystem

How AHEAD Delivers Adaptive Digital Transformation with India-First Talent & AI