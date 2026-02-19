According to the latest India Tablet PC Market Review by CyberMedia Research (CMR), India’s tablet market grew 41% year-on-year (YoY) in Q4 2025, signalling a decisive shift toward productivity-led demand. Premium tablets accounted for nearly four in five shipments during the quarter, surging 147% YoY, as consumers, enterprises and educational institutions increasingly adopted performance-oriented devices.

Advertisment

Productivity-led demand reshapes the market

In Q4 2025, 81% of total tablet shipments were productivity-focused, highlighting the market’s transition beyond entry-level consumption devices. Larger screens above 11 inches accounted for 85% of shipments, reflecting rising demand for multitasking, digital classrooms, hybrid work, content creation and business applications.

While shipments declined 26% quarter-on-quarter due to typical post-festive seasonality, the broader trend indicates structural market transformation rather than cyclical demand.

Menka Kumari, Senior Analyst – Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, noted that tablets are evolving into shared productivity platforms across households and workplaces, driven by performance upgrades, larger displays and expanding use cases across education and hybrid work environments.

Advertisment

Vendor performance in Q4 2025

Samsung led the market with 35% share, growing 68% YoY, supported by its Galaxy A-series and Tab S-series portfolio.

Apple secured 29% share, recording the fastest growth among leading players at 95% YoY, with the iPad 11 series contributing 76% of shipments.

Lenovo captured 19% share, achieving strong double-digit growth across consumer, education and enterprise segments.

Xiaomi held 11% share, declining 6% YoY amid intensified value-segment competition.

OnePlus accounted for 3% share, expanding 108% YoY on a smaller base.

Wi-Fi and high-performance configurations surge

Wi-Fi tablets recorded a robust 93% YoY growth, driven primarily by education deployments and home-learning demand. Meanwhile, 5G tablets grew 21% YoY as connectivity preferences evolved.

Performance-driven configurations saw remarkable expansion:

6GB RAM tablets grew 656% YoY

12GB RAM tablets expanded 1359% YoY

In the affordable segment, LCD-display tablets grew 198% YoY, reinforcing the value-for-money proposition in large-screen devices.

Advertisment

Market outlook for 2026

CMR forecasts India’s tablet market to grow 10–12% in CY2026. Demand is expected to remain anchored in performance-driven and institutional segments. While higher component and supply-chain costs may lead to selective price adjustments, brands are likely to prioritise portfolio optimisation and margin discipline over aggressive discounting.

The sustained rise of premium and productivity-centric tablets signals a maturing market, with tablets firmly positioned as essential computing devices for education, enterprise, and digital-first households.

Read More:

From MANAV to Managed AI services: What AI Impact Summit means for enterprises

Advertisment

From AI action to AI impact: Enterprise India faces its moment of truth

AI Safety Connect debates on risks, digital divide and industry implications

Salesforce Great Asia AI Summit 2026