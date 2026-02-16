Salesforce Great Asia AI Summit 2026 concluded as a pan-Asian virtual gathering focused on the evolution of enterprise AI. The summit brought together leaders from India and Southeast Asia to examine how agent-led systems are transforming enterprise operations and customer engagement.

The central theme, “Rise of Enterprise Agents,” framed discussions around the shift from AI systems that generate insights to autonomous agents capable of reasoning across data, taking action and embedding intelligence into workflows.

The event positioned enterprise agents as the next stage in AI maturity across Asia.

From experimentation to execution

A recurring focus at Salesforce Great Asia AI Summit 2026 was the transition from isolated AI pilots to scalable operating models. Discussions highlighted how enterprises are moving from manual and rule-based systems toward intelligent workflows that optimise themselves over time.

Participants examined how autonomous agents can:

Analyse data across systems

Execute actions within enterprise workflows

Support real-time decision-making

Improve customer engagement models

The conversations emphasised governance, security and responsible deployment as agents assume larger roles in decision-making processes.

Academic and industry perspectives

The summit featured contributions from academic and industry experts who addressed governance and oversight challenges in enterprise AI adoption.

Michael Wooldridge, Ashall Professor of the Foundations of Artificial Intelligence at the University of Oxford, discussed the evolving capabilities of autonomous systems. Sangeet Paul Choudary, Senior Fellow at the University of California Berkeley and author of Reshuffle, shared insights on platform and AI-driven transformation. Prof. Saurabh Amin, The Edmund K. Turner Professor at MIT and Co-Director of the MIT Operations Research Center, examined governance and human oversight in AI systems.

These discussions underscored the importance of balancing autonomy with accountability.

Regional enterprise outlook

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia, said South Asia is at a point where scale, digital ambition and talent converge. She stated that enterprises in the region are adopting more autonomous systems not only for efficiency but for augmentation of human decision-making. She noted that trust, governance and oversight will determine responsible scaling.

Jayant Madhukar Dabholkar, Chief – D&IT (Renewables and B2C PLA), The Tata Power Company Limited, said enterprise AI must generate measurable business outcomes. He highlighted the importance of augmenting human decision-making with secure and governed intelligent systems.

Siew Chiun Tan, Head of Platforms and Digital UX, Singlife, said enterprise agents are moving AI initiatives from experimentation to execution. She emphasised the need to ground automation in governance and human oversight.

Technology focus and ecosystem engagement

The summit featured deep dives into Agentforce 360 and included showcases from startups participating in the Salesforce Startup Program. These sessions explored applied use cases of AI within enterprise environments.

Beyond product demonstrations, Salesforce Great Asia AI Summit 2026 also offered practical frameworks for organisations seeking to advance AI maturity. These included guidance on:

Data readiness

Governance structures

Change management

Operational scaling of AI systems

The emphasis was on structured adoption rather than fragmented experimentation.

Enterprise implications

The discussions at Salesforce Great Asia AI Summit 2026 suggest three clear shifts in enterprise AI strategy:

Movement toward agent-led systems embedded in workflows Greater focus on governance and oversight Structured frameworks for scaling AI across operations

The summit reflected a regional shift in mindset. AI is no longer confined to pilot projects. Enterprises are assessing how autonomous systems can operate within defined governance boundaries while delivering measurable operational outcomes.

As organisations across Asia advance toward agentic enterprise models, the priority is not only capability but control. The conversation is expanding from technology deployment to responsible integration within core business processes.

