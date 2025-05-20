CyberSec India Expo 2025 to Address Rising Cyber Threats

India will host the inaugural CyberSec India Expo 2025 as the country faces increasing cyber threats. The two-day conference will take place in June at Hall 4 of the Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Mumbai.

Event Details

- Participants: 100+ cybersecurity companies, startups, and policymakers

- Focus Areas: Threat mitigation strategies and defence technologies

- Timing: Coincides with a surge in attacks targeting Indian organisations.

Current Threat Landscape

Recent data from the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) shows:

- 370 million malware attacks recorded in 2024 (702 detections/minute)

- 369 million attack detections in Q1 2025

- India ranks as the second most targeted nation globally

The expo will showcase solutions to address these security challenges.

Highlighting the state's support, Brijesh Singh, IPS, Principal Secretary to the Government of Maharashtra, commented, “Cybersecurity is no longer a matter of choice — it is a national imperative. The threats we face today are widespread, impacting businesses, individuals, governments, and even national security. Maharashtra has always led from the front in embracing digital transformation, and we are pleased to support all endeavours that prioritise security, trust, and technological innovation. We welcome events like CyberSec India Expo that bring together global best practices and play a vital role in advancing collective resilience and protecting our digital future.”

India Faces Mounting Cybersecurity Challenges Amid Digital Growth

Global cybercrime costs are projected to reach USD 10.5 trillion annually by 2025, with India emerging as a prime target due to its 900 million internet users. Recent data reveals critical vulnerabilities across key sectors:

- Healthcare: 21.82% of attacks

- Hospitality: 19.57% of attacks

- Banking/Financial Services: 17.38% of attacks

(Source: DSCI & Seqrite Threat Report)

Market Growth and Investment Trends

India's cybersecurity sector shows parallel expansion:

- 2025 Projections: USD 3.5 billion in security spending

- 2030 Forecast: Market growth to USD 20.48 billion (20.2% CAGR)

- Job Market: Rs. 280 billion valuation expected by 2025 (18.33% growth)

(Source: IDC Market Analysis)

Key Growth Drivers

1. Regulatory compliance requirements

2. Accelerated cloud migration

3. Sophistication of threat actors

Taher Patrawala, Managing Director of Media Fusion LLC, the organiser of the event, said, “The CyberSec India Expo 2025 is our resolute endeavour to fortify India’s cybersecurity ecosystem and safeguard the nation's digital future. It is set to equip leaders from diverse sectors with the tools and knowledge to effectively tackle emerging cyber threats with unwavering confidence. With crucial developments happening in the cyber defence market, the Expo is witnessing strategic partnerships with major global players like 63 SATS Cybertech, ManageEngine, Seceon, Netwrix, and other key players planning to announce key initiatives in the cyber ecosystem.”

Neehar Pathare, MD, CEO and CIO, 63SATS Cybertech says, “As warfare shifts from battlegrounds to bandwidth, cyberattacks are escalating in both scale and sophistication. It’s no longer just about personal data—every compromised device now represents a potential threat vector. 63SATS proudly welcomes CyberSec Expo to India as a vital platform to spark dialogue, exchange insights, and drive innovation toward a stronger, more secure digital ecosystem for all.”

CyberSec India Expo 2025 to Focus on Digital Infrastructure Protection

The upcoming CyberSec India Expo 2025 will address critical cybersecurity challenges facing India's growing digital ecosystem. The event aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and showcase technological solutions for enterprise and government security needs.

Scheduled for June in Mumbai, the expo will bring together security professionals, policymakers, and technology providers to discuss emerging threats and defence strategies. Recent reports indicate India's particular vulnerability to cyberattacks, ranking as the world's second-most targeted nation.

