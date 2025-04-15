Cyient Secures Contract for Green Hydrogen Facility Project in Norway

Cyient has been awarded a strategic contract to support GreenH Bodø in the development and implementation of a green hydrogen production and distribution facility in Langstranda, Bodø, Norway. The project is part of a joint venture between Norway-based GreenH and Germany-based asset manager Luxcara.

Project Overview

The hydrogen facility aims to supply green hydrogen to the maritime and heavy transport sectors, contributing to Norway’s renewable energy goals. Under a long-term agreement with Torghatten Nord AS, the facility will provide fuel for the Vestfjorden ferries, supporting decarbonisation in the maritime industry. Civil construction for the project began in late 2024.

Role of Cyient in the Norway Project

Cyient will deliver the owner’s engineering and detailed plant engineering services for the project. The company will apply its experience in green energy and hydrogen infrastructure to support efficient and optimised project execution through all stages of development.

Stakeholders

GreenH : Developer of green hydrogen infrastructure powered by renewable energy.

Luxcara : Independent European asset manager focused on renewable energy investments.

Torghatten Nord AS: Long-term off-taker of green hydrogen for ferry operations.

Speaking on the collaboration, Espen Lied, COO, GreenH, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Cyient to bring our hydrogen vision to life in Bodø. With Cyient’s expertise, we’ll complete the detailed engineering of our hydrogen plant and provide the basis for procurement, construction, and installation of our first facility for production and direct bunkering of green hydrogen.”

“Green or clean hydrogen is a game-changer in the world’s energy transition to sustainable fuels, and it is considered an efficient energy carrier. We are extremely proud and happy to have received our large order for the engineering delivery of the world’s first-of-its-kind green hydrogen production for maritime transport. Based on our strong track record of implementing efficient and cost-effective balance of plant design on all projects that we have executed, we are confident that we can assist GreenH and Luxcara to make this prestigious hydrogen project a great success,” said Espen Berg, MD, Cyient Norway.

