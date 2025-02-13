D-Link Launches Made-in-India Surveillance Switches

D-Link has introduced its latest range of surveillance switches—DES-F1006P-FE, DES-F1010P-FE, and DES-F1018P-FE—designed to enhance the efficiency of security systems. Manufactured in India, these switches offer built-in power supply, long-range PoE support, and 6KV surge protection, catering to both commercial and residential surveillance needs.

Advertisment

Key Features of the D-Link Surveillance Switches

Integrated Power Supply



The switches eliminate the need for separate power adapters and cables by integrating Power over Ethernet (PoE), streamlining installation, and reducing setup time.

6KV Surge Protection

Advertisment

Designed to protect surveillance equipment, the switches include 6KV surge protection to prevent damage from electrical spikes.

Extended PoE Transmission

Supporting PoE transmission up to 250 meters, the switches provide reliable power and connectivity for large spaces, including warehouses, factories, and retail environments.

Advertisment

Plug-and-Play Setup

With plug-and-play functionality, users can quickly install and deploy their surveillance network without complex configurations.

802.3af/at PoE Support

Advertisment

The switches are compatible with the 802.3af/at PoE standards, supporting various IP cameras and other PoE-powered devices.

Multiple Port Configurations



The DES-F1006P-FE includes 6 ports (4FE PoE + 2FE uplink), the DES-F1010P-FE features 10 ports (8FE PoE + 2FE uplink), and the DES-F1018P-FE offers 18 ports (16FE PoE + 2GE uplink + 1 SFP), providing flexible options for different surveillance setups.

Energy Efficiency

Advertisment

Designed for optimised power consumption, the switches help reduce operational costs while ensuring high performance.

Rohit Purushottam, Sr. VP, Enterprise Business, D-Link, commented, “At D-Link, innovation drives our mission to empower businesses with future-ready networking solutions. The introduction of the DES-F1006P-FE, DES-F1010P-FE, and DES-F1018P-FE is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class Made in India solutions that redefine efficiency in surveillance infrastructure. These cutting-edge products are designed to seamlessly cater to diverse deployment needs, enabling our partners and system integrators to stay ahead in the evolving surveillance landscape with confidence and excellence."

Advertisment

Read More:

Integrating AI and Gen AI Solutions across Industries

Empowering Business and Infrastructure with AI Solutions

Advertisment

Hybrid and Multi-cloud adoption is the Future