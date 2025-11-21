Datadog appoints John Trapani as field CTO for financial services

Datadog has announced the appointment of John Trapani as Field CTO for Financial Services, a newly created role aimed at strengthening the company’s observability, security and AI-driven innovation for global financial institutions. Trapani will collaborate closely with Datadog’s sales, product and marketing teams to refine and advance the company’s strategy for financial services customers as they accelerate digital transformation.

Eugene Kovnatsky, VP of Product Solutions Architecture and Field CTO Teams at Datadog, said Trapani’s extensive experience building technology solutions for financial services clients will be instrumental in shaping the company’s roadmap. He highlighted that Trapani’s long-standing success in the financial sector has earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor to global banks, capital markets firms and market infrastructure organisations.

Trapani noted that the financial services industry is evolving rapidly, driven by AI adoption and ongoing modernisation. He emphasised his commitment to working alongside Datadog’s technical and go-to-market teams to address customer challenges and help them realise value from a unified observability and security platform.

With more than 35 years of experience in software development and industry leadership, Trapani joins Datadog from Appian Corporation, where he served as an Industry Leader for Financial Services. Previously, he spent two decades at Fitch Ratings, leading application development teams and eventually serving as Head of Engineering and Managing Director responsible for core analytical platforms.

Trapani’s appointment reinforces Datadog’s focus on delivering industry-specific expertise and advanced observability capabilities that support financial institutions navigating increasing complexity, regulatory expectations and AI-driven change.

