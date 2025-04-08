Decentro Expands into Southeast Asia with Business Credit Solutions

Decentro, an Indian API banking and financial infrastructure platform, has expanded its presence in Southeast Asia with the launch of its business credit and underwriting solution. Developed in collaboration with Singapore-based DigiAlly, the offering introduces real-time business financial intelligence capabilities to the ASEAN region. This solution is designed to support lending, risk assessment, and cross-border financial operations.

The need for accessible credit and modern underwriting solutions continues to grow as Southeast Asia’s digital economy expands. According to the Asian Development Bank, the credit gap for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Asia exceeds $2.1 trillion, with ASEAN countries representing a significant portion. Despite ongoing innovation in the fintech space, traditional verification and underwriting methods persist, contributing to fraud risk and delayed credit delivery. Experian data from 2023 indicates that one in five fraud cases now involves synthetic identities, highlighting the need for real-time business intelligence.

Decentro’s enhanced offering builds on its existing consumer credit APIs and SaaS platform. The new business credit infrastructure supports use cases such as SME financing, invoice factoring, and cross-border trade. Through a single integration, fintech platforms and financial institutions in the ASEAN region can now access real-time business financial data, trade activity, and verification insights, also available in a consolidated PDF format.

Commenting on the milestone, Rohit Taneja, Co-founder & CEO of Decentro, said, “At Decentro, we’ve always believed that the future of fintech is borderless, intelligent, and deeply integrated. Our expansion into Southeast Asia with a strong partner like DigiAlly allows us to power the next generation of business underwriting and credit access—making real-time KYB and financial data accessible at scale. Whether a large unit in Jakarta or a cross-border lender in Manila, the infrastructure to assess risk and unlock growth is now just an API away.”

Decentro Launches Unified Business Financial Intelligence Suite Across Southeast Asia

Decentro has introduced a unified business financial intelligence suite as part of its Southeast Asia expansion, combining financial reports, trade history, and verification data into a single downloadable PDF. This industry-first offering in the ASEAN region is already supporting a range of financial services use cases:

Insurance companies can underwrite SME risk with greater speed.

Lenders and banks are improving accuracy in business credit assessments.

Neobanks are verifying and offering credit lines in real time.

Payment service providers (PSPs) are conducting cross-border business verification with improved confidence.

The solution is currently available in Singapore, India, Vietnam, South Korea, Australia, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

Decentro’s expansion is supported by a strategic partnership with DigiAlly, a Singapore-based provider of credit and financial data intelligence. DigiAlly’s analytics platform delivers detailed credit insights across various company types, enabling financial institutions and platforms to make faster and more informed decisions. This collaboration strengthens Decentro’s business credit product suite, aligning it with the needs of emerging markets and fast-growing enterprises.

“Our collaboration with Decentro brings together the best of infrastructure and intelligence. With our credit and trade data combined with Decentro’s platform-first approach, we’re making real-time, AI-powered business insights available to financial players across Southeast Asia. This is a step forward for financial inclusion, risk transparency, and smart credit enablement,” Shrikant Patil, CEO of DigiAlly, said.

Decentro is extending its financial infrastructure solutions to Southeast Asia, continuing its efforts to streamline financial workflows and support business expansion across local and international markets. This regional entry follows Decentro’s performance in India, where the company reported over 150% year-on-year growth in FY 2024–25.

With this expansion, Decentro aims to strengthen its presence across ASEAN markets, support advanced credit underwriting for both regional and global platforms, and contribute to the development of cross-border fintech infrastructure.

