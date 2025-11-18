Dell and NVIDIA advance Enterprise AI with new innovations in the Dell AI Factory

Dell Technologies and NVIDIA have introduced major advancements to the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, delivering a unified, high-performance foundation for enterprises scaling traditional, generative, and agentic AI. The updates are designed to eliminate infrastructure complexity, increase performance at every layer of AI operations, and give organisations stronger control over their data in an increasingly distributed, high-computing world.

As AI adoption accelerates globally, enterprises are under pressure to move beyond pilots and deploy full-scale AI systems that are efficient, secure, and easier to operationalise. Research shows that nearly all enterprises, 95 percent, believe that trusted partnerships reduce risk during technology transformation, while 90 percent agree that bringing AI closer to their data unlocks greater value through stronger governance and real-time insights.

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA now integrates Dell’s full-stack infrastructure with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing, creating a pathway for faster deployment, consistent optimisation, and measurable ROI. Backed by Dell Professional Services, the platform helps enterprises transform concepts into production-ready AI systems without the uncertainty and fragmentation that typically come with scaling AI.

The platform’s updated integration of Dell ObjectScale and PowerScale with the NVIDIA NIXL library under NVIDIA Dynamo significantly improves KV Cache storage and reuse, enabling a 1-second Time to First Token at full context windows, nineteen times faster than standard vLLM performance, while reducing GPU memory bottlenecks. The Dell AI Factory now also includes validated configurations of PowerEdge XE7740 and XE7745 servers equipped with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and NVIDIA Hopper GPUs, unlocking next-level acceleration for multimodal, agentic, and enterprise-grade inferencing workloads.

Dell’s expanded Automation Platform brings autonomous deployment and lifecycle management to the Dell AI Factory, enabling organisations to operationalise AI models faster with pre-validated frameworks and secure architectures. Software-driven accelerators, including Tabnine’s AI code assistant and Cohere North’s agentic AI platform, are now automated to help enterprises move workloads into production with less engineering overhead.

Beyond the data centre, Dell has broadened its ecosystem support for AI PCs by adding compatibility with NVIDIA RTX Blackwell and NVIDIA RTX Ada GPUs. Meanwhile, Dell Professional Services now offers turnkey interactive pilots using customers’ real data, enabling organisations to validate business value and define AI KPIs before large-scale investment.

Dell is also cementing its leadership in next-generation infrastructure with the new PowerEdge XE8712 server, debuting next month with the industry’s highest GPU density—up to 144 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs per IR7000 rack. The platform integrates unified rack-level automation and monitoring through iDRAC, OME and the Integrated Rack Controller, making it possible to run next-gen HPC and AI workloads at rack scale.

Networking innovation also takes a leap forward with Enterprise SONiC Distribution by Dell Technologies gaining support for NVIDIA Spectrum-X platforms, enabling hyperscale-grade networking in multi-vendor environments. With the latest SmartFabric Manager release now extending support to Enterprise SONiC and Spectrum-X as well, enterprises can deploy AI networks faster with fewer manual steps and reduced error risk.

Enterprises seeking container-based operational models will benefit from the expanded validation of Red Hat OpenShift for the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA. OpenShift is now supported on additional Dell PowerEdge systems, including the PowerEdge XE9680 with NVIDIA H100 and H200 Tensor Core GPUs, offering more choice for scalable AI adoption under a secure, governed framework.

Dell’s latest innovations emphasise a simple message echoed by its leadership: enterprises are done with AI pilots; they want production-grade AI that scales. The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA is built to meet that moment with integrated infrastructure, intelligent automation, and the data engines needed to power next-generation AI.

