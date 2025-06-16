Dell Appoints Ravi Bharadwaj as VP, Partner Ecosystem for APJC Region

Dell Technologies has named Ravi Bharadwaj as the new Vice President, Partner Ecosystem for Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China (APJC). He succeeds Manish Gupta, who was recently appointed as the President and Managing Director for Dell Technologies India.

In his new role, Ravi will be responsible for driving Global Alliances sales strategy and execution, along with overseeing the channel and distribution ecosystem across the APJC region.

Ravi Bharadwaj's Experience Prior to Dell Technologies

With more than two decades at Dell Technologies, Ravi has held several leadership roles spanning sales, marketing, strategy, and business development. His career includes assignments in both country-level and regional leadership, reflecting broad experience across Dell’s business units. He has previously served as the Strategy and Business Development lead for APJ and as SMB business head for India.

Most recently, Ravi was Regional Vice President and General Manager, OEM | Embedded and Edge Solutions, APJC, where he led the embedded computing business across the region. Based in Singapore, he brings a strong understanding of the partner landscape and regional market dynamics to his new role.

This leadership transition is part of Dell Technologies' broader strategy to strengthen its partner engagement and go-to-market alignment across the APJC region.

