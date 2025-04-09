Dell Introduces AI PC Portfolio with Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max

Dell Technologies has launched its updated AI PC portfolio, featuring the Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max devices. These systems are designed to support productivity and efficiency across a range of organisational use cases.

The new portfolio offers a selection of processors, including Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen, and Qualcomm Snapdragon, providing organisations with flexibility in hardware configurations. These devices are optimised to support on-device AI capabilities, helping streamline workflows and enhance user performance.

The portfolio also includes the Dell Pro AI Studio, offering a development environment for building and deploying AI applications. With this release, Dell Technologies expands access to its AI solutions and reinforces support for an open technology ecosystem, allowing organizations to build customized AI applications aligned with their operational needs.

Commenting on the launch, Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and GM, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, stated, “Silicon innovation powers on-device AI, driving productivity and creativity for IT leaders, professionals, and users alike. Dell is propelling the AI-first era by delivering cutting-edge solutions that seamlessly integrate AI into business operations. With our redesigned AI PC portfolio and the broadest range of silicon options, Dell empowers organizations to optimize workflows and scale their innovation. Committed to holistic AI adoption, Dell ensures every enterprise finds the perfect fit for their AI workloads, enabling them to thrive in a rapidly transforming landscape. As enterprises refresh their systems, Dell emerges as a leader, seamlessly integrating AI to enhance productivity and creativity, empowering businesses to excel.”

Dell Expands AI PC Portfolio with New Devices and Enhanced Capabilities

Dell Technologies has expanded its AI PC lineup with new business-class systems and ecosystem enhancements aimed at improving productivity, device management, and sustainability. The latest additions include new Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max models, along with advanced processing technologies from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm.

Expanded Device Range for Diverse Workloads

The updated portfolio features Dell Pro 14 and 16, Pro 13, 14, and 16 Plus, and Pro 13 and 14 Premium laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen processors. These systems build on the capabilities introduced by existing Qualcomm Snapdragon Copilot+ AI PCs, providing options for performance, power efficiency, and on-device AI functionality.

Dell has also introduced updated desktops in micro, slim, and tower form factors, equipped with Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen CPUs and integrated AI-optimized NPUs. These systems are paired with Dell Pro Plus (P Series) and UltraSharp (U Series) monitors for improved collaboration and productivity.

Tiered Solutions for Varied Enterprise Needs

The Dell Pro series is designed for professionals who value portability and streamlined workflows, while the Pro Max series supports more demanding workloads, including AI inferencing and content creation. These systems aim to support organizations in selecting devices based on specific performance and use case requirements, simplifying purchasing decisions.

Integrated Development Support with Dell Pro AI Studio

Dell Pro AI Studio introduces a standardized development environment for building and deploying AI applications directly on AI PCs. By using validated tools and leveraging NPU hardware, businesses can reduce deployment timelines by up to 75%, enabling faster experimentation and rollout of AI models tailored to enterprise data.

Security and Management Enhancements

The new AI PCs include enhanced manageability and built-in security features, offering IT teams a unified solution to oversee all Dell Pro devices and peripherals. Dell’s secure supply chain and integrated threat protection features support enterprise resilience and reduce complexity in endpoint management.

Sustainability in Focus

Dell’s updated portfolio incorporates circular design principles, including modular USB-C ports and mainboards for improved repairability. Materials such as recycled aluminum and bio-based plastics reduce environmental impact, and battery innovations have significantly reduced cobalt content. Dell also offers services such as asset recovery and PC-as-a-Service to support sustainable IT practices.

