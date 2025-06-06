Dell Technologies Appoints Manish Gupta as President and MD for India

Dell Technologies has announced the appointment of Manish Gupta as the new president and managing director for India, effective immediately. Gupta succeeds Alok Ohrie, who is stepping down to focus on personal commitments.

Manish Gupta will be based in Bengaluru and will report to Peter Marrs, president of Asia Pacific Japan & Greater China (APJC) at Dell Technologies. In his new position, Gupta will be responsible for driving Dell Technologies' strategic growth initiatives and managing sales operations across the Indian market.

Gupta has been with Dell Technologies for over ten years and has held multiple leadership roles. Prior to this appointment, he managed global alliances, channel engagement, and strategy development for the APJC region. He has also served as vice president of the Infrastructure Solutions Group in India.

The leadership change comes as Dell Technologies continues to expand its presence and operations in India, a key market within the APJC region.

Commenting on the appointment, Marrs said, “I am excited to have Manish leading Dell in India. His exceptional blend of technical expertise, deep market understanding, and visionary leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and innovation. Manish’s unwavering focus on customer success, partner collaboration, talent development, and innovation will further solidify Dell’s position as an industry leader.”

Marrs also acknowledged the contribution of Alok Ohrie, stating, “I would like to thank Alok for the incredible impact he has made at Dell Technologies India and wish him all the best for the future.”

Speaking on his new role, Gupta said, “India presents immense opportunities, with businesses striving to harness technology for agility and competitive advantage. With a talented team, a strong portfolio, and a culture of innovation, Dell Technologies is uniquely positioned to empower customers on their digital transformation journey. I look forward to working with our customers and partners as they navigate change and drive an AI-powered future.”

Educational Background and Leadership Transition

Manish Gupta holds a Master of Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, and a Bachelor of Engineering from Panjab University. He is also a Fulbright-Nehru Fellow for Leadership in Management, awarded through Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business.

Alok Ohrie is stepping down from his role at Dell Technologies after several years in leadership to dedicate more time to his family and pursue personal objectives.

