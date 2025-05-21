Dell Technologies Introduces New AI Server Solutions with Nvidia

Dell Technologies has launched a new line of servers powered by Nvidia's Blackwell Ultra chips, targeting the growing demand for enterprise AI infrastructure. The servers are available in both air-cooled and liquid-cooled configurations and can support up to 192 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra processors, with customization options extending to 256 chips. According to Dell, these systems can train AI models up to four times faster than previous generations.

The company did not disclose specific pricing but described it as competitive in the current market. Arthur Lewis, President of Dell's Infrastructure Solutions Group, noted strong industry interest in next-generation AI hardware. The launch comes as server manufacturers like Dell and Super Micro Computer navigate margin pressures due to high production costs and intense competition in the AI server market.

In addition to the new servers, Dell unveiled the 'Pro Max Plus' laptop, designed for AI development. The device includes a neural processing unit (NPU) capable of running large AI models locally without cloud dependency.

Dell's latest offerings also support Nvidia's upcoming Vera CPU architecture, ensuring future compatibility with next-generation AI hardware. The company emphasized its focus on networking and storage solutions to maintain profitability amid shifting market conditions.

