Delta IT Network recognised for AI-led innovation in smart IT infrastructure

Delta IT Network, a growing SITC solutions provider based in Delhi-NCR, has been recognised for its contribution to AI-powered IT infrastructure at a leading ICT industry awards event hosted at the India Habitat Centre. The spotlight was on Delta ITN’s successful deployment of a smart AI-enabled educative ecosystem at Galgotias University, NCR.

The event was attended by over 300 stakeholders, including OEMs, system integrators, channel partners, resellers and senior executives from across the ICT landscape. Delta ITN’s work was acknowledged as a step forward in the intelligent transformation of the education sector.

Vikrant Diwan, Chief Operating Officer, Delta ITN, said, “We are humbled by this recognition. The award reinforces our mission to deliver scalable, AI-enabled infrastructure that enhances productivity and creates long-term value for our clients.”

The recognition adds to the company’s growing portfolio in digital transformation, with a sharp focus on delivering intelligent automation, operational efficiency and secure digital frameworks across key industry verticals such as education, electronics and manufacturing.

Delta ITN’s presence at the ICT Partners Conclave held at The Suryaa, New Delhi, further reflected its commitment to thought leadership in the space. The company participated in a panel discussion on “Transformation through AI and digital education solutions”.

During the session, Deepanshu Chauhan, Chief Executive Officer, Delta ITN, shared his perspective:

“AI-led digital transformation is reshaping the education landscape. Delta enables seamless delivery of robust IT solutions – from smart classrooms to virtual labs – helping institutions leap forward with confidence.”

Driven by a forward-looking team, Delta ITN continues to refine its approach to AI-integrated infrastructure in education and industrial automation. The company remains focused on helping organisations upgrade their technology environments to future-ready standards.

Currently a partner to major global OEMs such as HP, Lenovo and Dell, Delta IT Network is on course to achieve Rs 200 crore in revenue, underscoring its role as a reliable provider of sustainable and efficient IT infrastructure.

