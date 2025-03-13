Druva and Microsoft Partner to Strengthen Enterprise Data Security

Druva has announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to enhance enterprise data security against evolving cyber threats. The partnership will integrate Druva’s cloud-native and hybrid data protection solutions with Microsoft Azure cloud services, aiming to improve cyber resiliency and ensure business continuity as enterprises expand their cloud infrastructure.

As organizations increasingly adopt cloud technologies, the risk of broader attack surfaces grows. Gartner projects that global spending on public cloud services will reach $723.4 billion in 2025, up from $595.7 billion in 2024. The collaboration between Druva and Microsoft seeks to address these security challenges by providing cross-cloud protection, unified visibility across data environments, and enhanced security measures.

“At Druva, we’re committed to helping every business safely navigate the increasingly complex threat landscape,” said Jaspreet Singh, CEO and co-founder of Druva. “Our vision has always been to make modern enterprises resilient against advanced and persistent threats in a way that makes data security effortless. Our nearly 7,500 customers love our fully-managed approach—in just the past year, we've seen strong annual growth in Microsoft workloads protected by Druva. Our strategic relationship with Microsoft now enables us to extend the benefits of true cloud-based data security to more Azure customers.”

Druva Expands Azure Integration for Enhanced Data Protection

Druva’s cloud-native platform is designed to reduce cyber risks and enable organizations to secure and recover data across various environments. Through its integration with Microsoft Azure, customers gain:

Cloud Flexibility: Support for cloud and on-premises workloads, with the option to leverage Azure Storage for optimized cost and business resilience.

Scalability: On-demand expansion without additional hardware, software, or storage, eliminating infrastructure constraints.

Integrated Data Security: A centralized view of data security across end-user devices, cloud environments, and SaaS applications, enabling faster threat response.

Optimized Storage: Automated storage tiering and global deduplication technology help reduce Azure Storage consumption, potentially lowering storage costs by up to 40%.

This collaboration aims to enhance cyber resilience, providing scalable, cost-efficient, and comprehensive data protection solutions.

“With the power of Cloud, Druva’s data security capabilities deliver what enterprises require to keep their data safe,” said Sandy Gupta, Vice President, Global ISV Ecosystem at Microsoft. “Druva is one of the leaders in SaaS data security, and we’re confident our joint customers will gain the cyber resilience they need to minimize the impact of any cyber incident. With Druva and Microsoft Azure, customers will be empowered to further grow their business in the cloud.”

