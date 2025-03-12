CrowdStrike Announces Winners of 2025 APJ Partner Awards

CrowdStrike has announced the winners of its 2025 Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner Awards at the APJ Partner Symposium in Taipei. The annual symposium brings together channel, distributor, service provider, and technology alliance partners across the region. The invite-only event provides training, insights, and updates to help partners scale their CrowdStrike businesses, enabling customers to consolidate their security investments and enhance protection using the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform.

Recognizing Partner Excellence in Cybersecurity

The CrowdStrike APJ Partner Awards celebrate the contributions of partners who have played a key role in strengthening cybersecurity across the region. The awards reflect CrowdStrike’s partner-first strategy, recognizing outstanding contributions in cybersecurity transformation, technology consolidation, and customer adoption of AI-native security solutions. Winners were selected based on their impact in delivering value to mutual customers and advancing cybersecurity through the CrowdStrike partner ecosystem.

2025 CrowdStrike APJ Partner Awards Winners

Overall APJ Winners

APJ Partner of the Year – Sekuro Operations

SI Partner of the Year – Ernst & Young

Technology Alliance Ecosystem Partner of the Year – Amazon Web Services (AWS)

MSSP of the Year – Nexus Technologies.

Distributor of the Year – Macnica.

Growth MSSP of the Year – Theos Cyber Solutions

Growth Distributor of the Year – Inflow Technologies

Champion MVP of the Year – Chiranjeebi Samantaray, Value Point Systems

Champion MVP Technologist of the Year – Lye KinWeng, UnThreats.

Australia & New Zealand (ANZ)

Partner of the Year – Dell Technologies

Growth Partner of the Year – Baidam Solutions

Best Partner Salesperson of the Year – Zac Cochrane, Dell Technologies

Best Partner Solution Engineer of the Year – Ash Watts, Prescient Solutions

India & SAARC

Partner of the Year – ACPL Systems

Growth Partner of the Year – Quadrasystems.net India

Best Partner Salesperson of the Year – Balaji S, Quadrasystems.net India

Best Partner Solution Engineer of the Year – Bhavesh Khola, ACPL Systems

Japan

Partner of the Year – NTT Data Japan Corporation

Growth Partner of the Year – Kanematsu Electronics

Best Partner Salesperson of the Year – Yuichiro Sato, Internet Initiative Japan.

Southeast & North Asia

Partner of the Year – Ensign InfoSecurity (Smarttech) Pte.

Growth Partner of the Year – Stark Technology.

Best Partner Salesperson of the Year – Michael Koh, Ensign InfoSecurity (Asia Pacific) Pte.

Best Partner Solution Engineer of the Year – Leo Liaw, Stark Technology.

These awards highlight the collaborative efforts between CrowdStrike and its partners in strengthening cybersecurity, driving technology adoption, and helping organizations mitigate threats effectively.

“CrowdStrike’s APJ Partner Symposium is an opportunity for us to recognize the exceptional business achievements and extensive relationships we have with our partners. I congratulate all of our 2025 APJ award winners for accelerating their growth with CrowdStrike and delivering superior customer outcomes,” said Jon Fox, VP of Channels, APJ at CrowdStrike. “Our partner ecosystem understands and delivers the immense value that CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon platform provides to organizations. We look forward to working with all our partners in the year ahead to help customers consolidate cybersecurity at scale while stopping breaches.”

