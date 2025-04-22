o9 has entered into a strategic collaboration with The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a diversified Indian conglomerate in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, to enhance digital capabilities in demand and distribution planning. Through this engagement, DS Group becomes one of the prominent FMCG companies in India to adopt o9’s AI-powered planning platform across key business divisions.

The initiative is part of DS Group’s broader digital transformation strategy, which aims to improve forecast accuracy, enhance supply chain visibility, and strengthen operational efficiency. The company’s multi-tiered distribution network—which spans general trade, modern trade, e-commerce, quick commerce, and institutional channels—requires robust planning tools to manage its extensive operations and product portfolio.

By adopting o9’s AI-driven platform, DS Group aims to enable real-time data visibility, predictive analytics, and integrated collaboration across its planning processes. The company selected o9 based on its modular architecture, machine learning-based forecasting features, and Consumer Products Reference Model, which align with DS Group’s operational priorities and strategic direction.

The collaboration reflects a shared approach to integrated business planning and supports DS Group’s ongoing efforts to build a more agile and data-informed supply chain.

Santosh K Singh, SVP, Information Technology, DS Group, said, “Our partnership with o9 marks a significant step in DS Group's digital transformation journey. We aim to leverage their cutting-edge enterprise knowledge graph and agile platform to drive scalability, enhance collaboration, and unlock predictive insights, crucial for navigating the dynamic Indian FMCG landscape and future growth.”

DS Group’s Digital Planning Initiative Covers Extensive National Distribution Network

The implementation encompasses demand forecasting, supply planning, and Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) dashboards across DS Group’s business verticals. Collectively, these business units operate through a nationwide distribution network of more than 100 super stockists and over 5,000 distributors, directly reaching approximately 1.5 million retail outlets and indirectly serving more than 3.5 million retail points.

The initiative is being executed through a structured, milestone-based rollout. It involves collaboration among DS Group’s leadership, cross-functional business teams, service provider PwC India, and o9’s technical and consulting experts to ensure alignment and timely delivery across all phases of the project.

Rohit Saxena, Director, PwC India said: “Multiple teams from DS Group, PwC and o9 came together as ‘one team’ throughout the journey that helped in smooth go live. We will now help in adoption through user engagement, training and support so that DS Group fully embraces the solution.”

"We are extremely proud to partner with DS Group as they modernize their planning capabilities across core business units,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO of o9. “The company’s focus on unifying data, teams and planning processes reflects a clear commitment to agility and long-term value creation. With o9’s platform, DS Group is well positioned to make faster, smarter decisions that improve service levels and drive sustainable growth in a highly competitive market.”

