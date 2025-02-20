DTDC Express Introduces DIVA 2.0 for Customer Support

DTDC Express, an Indian logistics service provider, has introduced DIVA 2.0, the Conversational GenAI in the Indian logistics industry. This upgrade from DIVA 1.0 demonstrates DTDC’s commitment to digital innovation, offering customers tools that reportedly assist to simplify the shipping experience. DIVA 2.0 is available on the MyDTDC app and DTDC website.

Advertisment

Multilingual Support and Enhanced AI Capabilities

DIVA 2.0 leverages GenAI's abilities to address customers' shipping and delivery-related queries in 17 regional Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Assamese, Odia, Manipuri, Konkani, Punjabi, and Ladakhi. The virtual assistant's enhanced AI capabilities, Natural Language Understanding (NLU), and multilingual support aim to provide an inclusive user experience.

Adaptive Learning and Real-Time Assistance

Advertisment

Equipped with machine learning, DIVA 2.0 learns and adapts with each interaction, delivering a more intuitive experience. Through advanced linguistic analysis, it offers a more human-like experience while providing real-time assistance in the chosen language.

Speaking on this new development Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO, DTDC Express Ltd. said, "DTDC’s continued efforts and focus on innovation propels us to embrace cutting-edge technologies in our infrastructure. In today’s fast-paced world, businesses must adapt and remain agile in the face of relentless change. As we look to the future, Artificial Intelligence stands poised to transform our services. DIVA 2.0 aims to not only boost operational efficiency but also create deeply personalized, customer-centric experiences.”

Arpita C. Mittra, Director - Customer Experience, commented, “As leaders in the logistics industry, DTDC is revolutionising the customer experience through innovative solutions. With the launch of DIVA 2.0, we are not just enhancing our support; we are establishing new benchmarks for service excellence. By incorporating cutting-edge conversational GenAI available in 17 regional languages, we are creating seamless, efficient, and personalised interactions that bring us closer to our customers like never before. This marks a bold leap into the future of intelligent logistics, where the synergy between technology and human-centric service paves the way for new possibilities.”

Advertisment

DTDC DIVA 2.0 Launch

With the introduction of its latest innovation, DIVA 2.0, DTDC is trying to establish its foothold in the logistics industry.

DTDC has a vast network of over 16,000 channel partners and integrates advanced technologies into its daily operations.

Advertisment

Read More:

Opportunities for Women in Cloud Computing and AI

Advertisment

Integrating AI and Gen AI Solutions across Industries

Delhi Elections 2025: IT Community hopes for Growth