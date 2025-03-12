E2E Cloud Introduces Sovereign Cloud Platform for Cloud Infrastructure

E2E Cloud has launched its Sovereign Cloud Platform, an AI-powered cloud solution designed to provide enterprises, governments, and data centers with full control over their digital infrastructure. The platform addresses concerns related to data sovereignty, vendor lock-in, and cloud technology sanctions, offering a secure and scalable alternative for organizations building and managing their own cloud environments.

With geopolitical uncertainties impacting foreign cloud providers, organizations face risks such as service disruptions and compliance challenges. Hidden costs and limited control further affect operational efficiency. E2E Cloud’s Sovereign Cloud Platform provides a strategic solution, enabling organizations to build AI-first public or private cloud ecosystems with autonomy, security, and scalability.

The platform offers over 50 cloud services, including Compute, Object Storage, VPC, Block Storage, Auto Scaling, Load Balancer, Database as a Service, Function as a Service (FaaS), Parallel File System, and AI/ML capabilities. It integrates NVIDIA H200, H100, L40s, and L4 GPUs, optimizing AI and machine learning workloads. Enterprises benefit from total data sovereignty, ensuring regulatory compliance, while enterprise-grade security features include encryption, access controls, and advanced cybersecurity protections.

“With increasing concerns around data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and AI-driven workloads, enterprises and governments need a trusted cloud platform that offers complete control over their infrastructure,” said Tarun, Co-founder & Managing Director at E2E Networks.

“The Sovereign Cloud Platform provides a high-performance, AI-ready, and fully compliant cloud designed to meet the secured and regulatory needs of modern Indian enterprises” said Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive of L&T Data Center and Cloud Business.

The platform is designed to scale from small deployments to large hyperscaler environments. Reportedly, it has been tested for performance in AI, enterprise, and cloud-native applications.

