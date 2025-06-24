ElevenLabs brings human-like voice to Cisco’s Webex AI Agent

ElevenLabs has partnered with Cisco to deliver lifelike voice capabilities to the Webex AI Agent, aiming to improve customer service by creating more natural and emotionally intelligent interactions.

Revealed during Cisco’s latest customer experience push, the integration allows the Webex AI Agent to move beyond traditional, rigid chatbot responses. Instead, it can now speak in a human-like tone, with expressive intonation and rhythm, adapting its delivery based on the emotional context of the conversation. For example, it can sound warm and welcoming or serious and empathetic, depending on the customer’s needs.

The collaboration responds directly to growing dissatisfaction in customer support. Cisco’s recent research highlights major gaps between expectations and reality: only 25% of customers were “very satisfied” with their most recent support interaction, while 94% had abandoned a service due to a poor experience. A staggering 95% would consider switching brands after a subpar support exchange.

Among the top frustrations identified were needing to repeat an issue (54%), dealing with unintelligent bots (48%), and long hold times (31%). These pain points are now being addressed through AI systems capable of natural conversation, history retention, and personalised responses.

By integrating ElevenLabs’ advanced voice AI with Cisco’s enterprise-grade platform, the Webex AI Agent now supports seamless voice-first engagement. This also includes integration with backend systems such as CRM, ERP, and HR tools, ensuring it fits naturally into complex enterprise environments.

“Voice is central to humanising digital interactions,” said Jay Patel, General Manager for Webex Customer Experience Solutions. “ElevenLabs brings a level of nuance and clarity that elevates the AI agent’s performance.”

Mati Staniszewski, CEO of ElevenLabs, added: “Our mission is to make AI sound more like people—emotional, authentic, and dynamic. With Cisco, we can now deliver that experience at scale.”

As companies look to modernise customer service, this partnership highlights how voice-driven AI can close the experience gap and transform digital engagement across industries.

