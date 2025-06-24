Schneider electric and NVIDIA partner to build Europe’s AI factories

Schneider Electric has announced a major strategic partnership with NVIDIA to develop sustainable, AI-ready infrastructure across Europe and beyond. Unveiled at NVIDIA GTC Paris, the collaboration focuses on joint research and development in power, cooling, automation, and high-density rack systems – laying the groundwork for the next generation of AI factories.

The initiative aligns with the European Union’s “InvestAI” programme, which aims to mobilise €200 billion in artificial intelligence investment and create at least 13 AI factories, including five large-scale gigafactories. By combining Schneider Electric’s deep expertise in sustainable energy management with NVIDIA’s leadership in accelerated computing, the partnership is set to deliver cutting-edge, high-performance infrastructure in line with the EU’s “AI Continent Action Plan”.

“This is more than a partnership – it’s co-creation,” said Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric. “Together, we are developing advanced AI data centre infrastructure that optimises both performance and environmental responsibility.”

Echoing the sentiment, NVIDIA’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang stated: “AI is the most transformative force of our time. With Schneider Electric, we are building the AI factories that will drive every industry, company, and community forward.”

In support of the partnership, Schneider Electric has introduced a new portfolio of AI-ready data centre solutions. This includes the launch of its EcoStruxure™ Pod, a prefabricated modular data centre design built for rapid deployment and scalability. Also revealed was a new rack system inspired by the Open Compute Project (OCP), specifically engineered for NVIDIA’s GB200 NVL72 and MGX architectures.

This marks Schneider Electric’s first integration into the NVIDIA HGX and MGX ecosystems, further solidifying their technical collaboration. The companies have already partnered on the development of the first digital twin for electrical and large-scale power systems in AI factories, using the NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint in collaboration with ETAP.

Additionally, Schneider Electric and NVIDIA have co-developed a set of liquid cooling and electrical reference designs, many of which incorporate solutions from Motivair – the cooling technology company acquired by Schneider Electric in March 2025.

With sustainability and scale at the heart of their partnership, Schneider Electric and NVIDIA are positioning themselves at the forefront of AI infrastructure innovation. Their efforts are set to fast-track the development of AI factories across Europe, helping meet rising demand while supporting energy efficiency and digital transformation goals.

