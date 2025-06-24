Okta introduces cross app access for AI Agent interactions in enterprises

Okta, a leading independent identity platform, today unveiled Cross App Access, an open standard protocol designed to safeguard how AI agents interact across enterprise applications. Built as an extension to OAuth, this new protocol gives IT teams enhanced visibility and control over both agent-driven and app-to-app connections, defining precisely which applications AI agents can access and what data they may retrieve.

The rise of AI agents exploiting protocols like Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent (A2A) has revolutionised how AI tools link to enterprise data sources, such as Google Drive and Slack. However, these connections currently require repetitive user logins and manual consent, creating blind spots in enterprise security.

As AI agents autonomously traverse multiple systems, existing controls struggle to manage the resulting non-deterministic access patterns. Cross App Access steps in to address these challenges, enabling enterprises to maintain governance without disrupting the user experience.

Instead of relying on users to repeatedly authorise AI tools for each system, Cross App Access centralises access control through Okta:

An AI tool requests access to an internal app. Okta checks the request against predefined enterprise policies. If authorised, Okta issues a secure token to the AI tool. The tool uses this token to access the target app—without further user prompts. All activity is logged in real time, granting full visibility on who accessed what, and when.

This streamlined process removes redundant login steps while empowering IT teams with oversight and auditability.

Independent software vendors (ISVs) face growing demand to provide secure and seamless cross‑app experiences. Traditional integration methods often rely on long‑lived tokens, exposing organisations to risk and fragmentation. Cross App Access allows ISVs to delegate access decisions to Okta’s identity layer, simplifying integration and enhancing security and governance.

For enterprises, the protocol delivers:

Improved Security — Centralised access control under one security policy.

Enhanced Visibility — Detailed logs and telemetry for all agent‑app interactions.

Better User Experience — One initial authorisation for AI agent workflows, eliminating repetitive consent screens.

Streamlined Integration — Faster onboarding of new AI tools, without engineering complex access logic.

Okta is collaborating with leading independent software vendors to integrate Cross App Access across their platforms. The feature is due to launch for select Okta Platform customers in Q3 2025. By championing open standards, Okta aims to establish a consistent, enterprise‑grade protocol for AI interactions across systems.

“Protocols are only as powerful as the ecosystem that supports them,” said Arnab Bose, Chief Product Officer at Okta Platform. “With Cross App Access, we’re working across the software industry to offer agents secure, standardised access to enterprise apps.”

The Future of Secure AI Agent Access

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, ensuring secure, automated data flow across applications is vital. Cross-App Access represents a milestone in addressing the complexity and security risks associated with AI‑driven app integration. By coupling seamless user experience with enterprise governance, Okta is helping organisations confidently embrace agentic AI at scale, without compromise.

