Epson opens India’s first ink tank printer plant in Chennai

In a landmark step towards local manufacturing and sustainable innovation, Seiko Epson Corporation has inaugurated its first ink tank printer manufacturing facility in India. Located in Chennai and developed in partnership with RIKUN, this facility is Epson’s first manufacturing investment in the country and is set to commence operations by October 2025.

The inauguration was led by Mr Junkichi Yoshida, Global President of Seiko Epson Corporation, who highlighted the strategic importance of India in Epson’s global vision. “India’s dynamic economy, digital advancement, and skilled population make it a key growth market,” he stated.

The Chennai plant will focus on producing Epson’s popular EcoTank printers, known for their high-capacity, cartridge-free printing, cost-efficiency, and reduced environmental footprint. Over 8 million EcoTank printers have already been sold in India, contributing to more than 100 million units sold globally. Epson currently holds the No. 1 position in India’s inkjet printer market by share.

Mr Samba Moorthy, President of Epson India, emphasised the facility’s role in Epson’s long-term strategy. “This milestone strengthens our commitment to ‘Make in India’ by enabling faster delivery, better service, and building a sustainable local manufacturing ecosystem,” he said.

This move aligns with Epson’s global mission to lead with compact, energy-efficient, and precision technologies. It also reflects the company’s broader ambition to invest in local talent, innovation, and economic development.

Mr Yoshida concluded, “This facility is not just an investment in infrastructure, but in India’s future — built on vision, purpose, and responsibility.”

