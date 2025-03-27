ESET Introduces New Updates to ESET PROTECT Platform

ESET, a cybersecurity solutions provider, has released updates for the ESET PROTECT Platform, introducing new functionalities for business customers. Key enhancements include updates to ESET Cloud Office Security, ESET AI Advisor, and the addition of the Ransomware Remediation feature.
Ransomware Remediation: Enhancing Business Security
The Ransomware Remediation feature is designed to prevent ransomware encryption, minimizing the risk of long-term business disruption. This enhancement strengthens ESET’s cybersecurity framework, providing organizations with advanced threat prevention and automated response capabilities.
The latest updates to the ESET PROTECT Platform reinforce ESET’s commitment to equipping businesses with comprehensive security solutions, ensuring resilience against evolving cyber threats.
“As cyber threats continue to evolve in scale and complexity, businesses of all sizes are under mounting pressure to ensure resilient and effective protection. Ransomware attacks, in particular, continue to pose a serious threat as cybercriminals seek to undermine every layer of a business’s security,” said Parvinder Walia, President of Asia Pacific and Japan at ESET. “In response, we’ve updated our portfolio with advanced features like ransomware remediation, which allow users to have the ability to recover critical files in the event of a ransomware attack. These updates are designed to help organisations and partners strengthen their security posture and stay ahead in an increasingly challenging digital environment.”
ESET Expands Cybersecurity Capabilities with Enhanced Protection Features
ESET has introduced Ransomware Remediation (RR) as part of its expanded cybersecurity portfolio, providing businesses with advanced protection against ransomware threats. This next-generation feature enables secure backups, automated file recovery, and restoration, reducing downtime and mitigating financial losses. Ransomware Remediation is included at no additional cost for customers subscribed to ESET PROTECT Advanced tier and above.
Key Enhancements in ESET PROTECT Platform
Ransomware Remediation: Strengthening Data Protection
Ransomware attacks often involve the encryption of business-critical systems, leading to operational disruption and ransom demands. Attackers may also target backups, deleting or corrupting them to prevent recovery. Unlike traditional solutions reliant on the Windows Volume Shadow Copy service, RR stores backups in a protected section of the drive, ensuring they cannot be modified, deleted, or corrupted by attackers. The only limitation is drive space and a per-file size limit of 30MB, requiring administrators to configure file filters for optimal protection.
Enhanced ESET Cloud Office Security
New anti-spoofing capabilities improve detection of impostor messages, while homoglyph protection identifies malicious domains and URLs disguised to mimic legitimate sources. These features help prevent phishing attacks targeting sensitive data such as account credentials.
ESET AI Advisor: AI-Driven Cybersecurity Assistance
ESET AI Advisor, a generative AI-based cybersecurity assistant, has received performance enhancements to support security analysts in threat detection and response. This solution is available as an add-on for ESET PROTECT Enterprise and ESET PROTECT Elite subscriptions.
