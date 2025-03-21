AI and IoT Powered Production Enables Sustainability

How are AI and automation shaping Transteel’s design and manufacturing processes?

Advertisment

At Transteel, we are revolutionizing workplace design by integrating AI and automation to bridge the gap between concept and execution. Traditionally, commercial workspace design involves extensive human intervention, leading to delays and inconsistencies. By leveraging proprietary AI tools, we create error-free, sustainable layouts with unlimited variations, ensuring the most efficient use of space.

Our process begins with laser technology for precise space measurement, incorporating workstation details, breakout areas, meeting rooms, passages, and costs. AI then generates multiple data-driven layouts, offering a comprehensive statistical overview for optimal space utilization.

Once the ideal layout is selected, we combine over 30 years of industry expertise in corporate interiors—having worked with IBM, Sony, HDFC, Amazon, and more—to develop high-quality 3D renders. This virtual design and construction process allows clients to visualize their workspace in real time, ensuring seamless execution with minimal on-site work.

Advertisment

With this AI-powered approach, Transteel and Deriveit Innovations are setting new standards in sustainable, technology-driven office solutions, delivering efficiency, precision, and innovation in workplace design.

What role does CNC technology play in ensuring precision and efficiency in your production?

CNC technology is integral to our precision-driven and efficient manufacturing process. By shifting most of the interior fit-out production to our factory, we eliminate errors and minimize on-site work, ensuring seamless execution.

Advertisment

The machines are programmed based on 3D renders, which are approved by the customer. Once programmed, the machines autonomously handle cutting, edge banding, drilling, welding, and more, eliminating the need for skilled manual labor. This automation ensures consistency, accuracy, and faster turnaround times, delivering high-quality, factory-made products on schedule.

By integrating the CNC technology, Transteel guarantees error-free production, reduced material wastage, and enhanced efficiency, redefining modern workspace solutions with precision and reliability.

How is technology helping Transteel create more sustainable and eco-friendly workspace solutions?

Advertisment

As a digital-first company, we leverage AI-powered design, IoT-enabled production, and advanced materials to create eco-friendly, biophilic work environments. At Transteel, sustainability is at the core of our technology-driven approach to workspace solutions.

Our AI-based design process ensures error-free layouts, minimizing material waste and optimizing space utilization. In production, IoT-driven automation enhances efficiency, reducing resource consumption and improving sustainability. Additionally, we incorporate Graphene-enriched natural fabrics, along with locally sourced materials like jute and cotton, to promote environmentally responsible manufacturing.

By combining cutting-edge technology with sustainable materials, Transteel is redefining modern workspaces—offering innovative, green, and high-performance solutions that align with the future of workplace design.

Advertisment

How has technology enabled more customization options for customers in terms of design, ergonomics, and functionality?

The AI-based design enables a very seamless customization for every workspace. We begin by engaging with the customer to understand their specific requirements and preferences. Our AI tool then generates and refines multiple design options, allowing customers to mix, match, and personalize their workspace layout.

Once the ideal design is selected, our expert design team, with over 30 years of experience, enhances it with a unique touch, ensuring that the workspace interiors, furniture, and fit-outs reflect the company’s culture, values, and brand identity. This combination of AI-driven innovation and human expertise results in workspaces that are not only functional and ergonomic but also visually distinctive and inspiring.

Advertisment

Can you share insights on your revenue growth and expansion plans for the coming years?

India’s commercial interior design market is experiencing rapid growth, generating $32.1 billion in revenue in 2023 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by urbanization, rising disposable income, and government initiatives promoting real estate development.

At Transteel, we are evolving from a furniture provider to a complete interior solutions company, offering end-to-end workspace transformation. With this strategic expansion, we aim to achieve ₹1,000 crore in revenue by 2029, capitalizing on the industry’s momentum and increasing demand for innovative, technology-driven workspace solutions.

Advertisment

Read More:

AI, Security, and Quantum Computing Beholds the Future

X Cyber Attack Highlights Cyber Risks: Industry Speaks on Cyber Threats

Partners Lead the Way in Shaping the Future of Virtualization

Sustainable AI solutions driving businesses, Amer Warsi, HPE, India