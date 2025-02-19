Fortinet Announces G Series Next-Generation Firewalls

Fortinet, a cybersecurity provider in networking and security, has announced the FortiGate 70G, FortiGate 50G, and FortiGate 30G. These are the latest G series next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) designed to meet the technology and business demands of today’s distributed enterprises.

Advertisment

Advanced Technology

The FortiGate G series is powered by Fortinet’s proprietary ASIC technology and the unified Fortinet operating system, FortiOS. These firewalls deliver industry-leading security with high performance.

Key Features

Advertisment

- Advanced Networking Support: The G series supports advanced networking capabilities.

- FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services: These services enhance security by reducing the risk of successful cyberattacks.

- Cost and Environmental Efficiency: The G series helps customers future-proof IT infrastructure while minimising operational costs and environmental impact.

“For nearly 25 years, we have set the standard for fortifying enterprise networks,” said Nirav Shah, Senior VP, Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “By completing the FortiGate G series with the latest ASIC and FortiOS innovation, we give distributed enterprises cutting-edge tools like AI-powered security services and GenAI for network and security operations centres without compromising performance or sustainability needs. Our customers trust that Fortinet will continue redefining the standard for next-generation firewalls by delivering superior security effectiveness, greater energy efficiency, and unmatched performance for years to come.”

FortiGate G Series: Advanced AI-Powered Security for Enterprises

Advertisment

Enterprises face increasing pressure to scale operations, secure expanding attack surfaces, and manage sophisticated cyber threats while reducing costs and maintaining efficiency. The FortiGate G series is designed to meet these demands.

Fortinet G Series Next-Generation Firewalls Key Features

- High-Efficiency Security: The FortiGate G series provides superior protection without compromising performance. The FortiGate 70G offers up to 11x higher IPsec VPN and 7x higher firewall throughput than the industry average while consuming significantly less power.

- Advanced Threat Detection: FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services enable real-time, automated threat detection and response to combat advanced ransomware, malware, and zero-day exploits.

- Enhanced Cybersecurity Operations: FortiAI, Fortinet's generative AI assistant, automates tasks, provides actionable insights, and improves threat detection. FortiGate customers can utilize FortiAI for incident analysis, threat remediation, and playbook creation.

Advertisment

Read More:

Opportunities for Women in Cloud Computing and AI

Advertisment

Integrating AI and Gen AI Solutions across Industries

Delhi Elections 2025: IT Community hopes for Growth