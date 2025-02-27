Fortinet Enhances FortiAnalyzer to Strengthen Security Operations

Fortinet, a cybersecurity organization, announced enhancements to FortiAnalyzer, aimed at improving security operations (SecOps) through a unified hybrid platform designed for midsize enterprises and teams facing cybersecurity skill shortages.

FortiAnalyzer serves as a centralized solution for scaling security operations centers (SOCs), providing comprehensive coverage across both on-premises and cloud environments. With ready-to-deploy capabilities, the platform enables organizations to maintain full control through centralized visibility, advanced threat detection, and automated incident response. These enhancements allow organizations to expand SecOps coverage and use cases efficiently while minimizing complexity.

“Security teams today are stretched thin, yet they’re expected to defend against increasingly complex and targeted threats,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “With the latest advancements in FortiAnalyzer, we’ve eliminated the need for additional SecOps tools, making it the ideal turnkey AI-driven security operations platform supporting on-premises and cloud environments. This is a game-changer for lean security teams, allowing them to enhance threat detection, automate incident response, and streamline critical security operations functions from a single platform.”

Fortinet announced enhancements to FortiAnalyzer, integrating AI and automation to improve security operations (SecOps) efficiency. These updates address challenges faced by organizations with limited security and IT resources, enabling faster threat detection, investigation, and response without the need for a complex security stack.

Key Enhancements in FortiAnalyzer:

- Centralized Visibility with a Unified Data Lake: Consolidates security logs, analytics, and compliance reporting within the Fortinet Security Fabric. Enhanced dashboards for IoT, SOC, email security, and endpoints provide deeper insights into high-severity incidents and vulnerabilities.

- AI-Powered Threat Detection and Analysis: Integrated with FortiGuard Labs, FortiAnalyzer now includes the FortiGuard Indicator of Compromise (IoC) and Outbreak Detection subscription. AI-driven capabilities prioritize alerts and provide automated event correlation, timeline analysis, and threat intelligence.

- Automated Incident Response: Prebuilt SOC automation content packs, including event handlers, playbooks, and third-party log parsers for platforms like Armis and Microsoft Office 365, enable faster containment and remediation of threats.

- Expanded Automation and Integrations: Enhanced compatibility with FortiAuthenticator, FortiSandbox, FortiWeb, FortiMail, and VirusTotal improves automation and accelerates incident response.

- Fortinet Security Fabric Integration: Ensures end-to-end protection through AI-driven correlation and actionable insights across Fortinet’s cybersecurity solutions.

- Support for Third-Party Devices and Dynamic SOC Services: Enables seamless deployment within existing infrastructures for comprehensive security coverage.

- Embedded AI Assistance: FortiAI, an AI-powered assistant within FortiAnalyzer, enhances threat investigation and response capabilities.

Optimizing Security Operations with AI

FortiAnalyzer enables organizations to manage hybrid environments with AI-driven automation, reducing complexity while improving detection and response times. Existing FortiAnalyzer customers with FortiGuard subscription services have access to these new features, with regular content pack updates ensuring ongoing protection against emerging threats.

