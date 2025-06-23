Fortinet expands cloud security Arsenal with recent updates

In a strategic move to reinforce cloud security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, cybersecurity provider Fortinet has rolled out significant upgrades to its cloud-native protection platform, Lacework FortiCNAPP. The company also announced the availability of several advanced security services in AWS Marketplace, aiming to streamline procurement and deployment for enterprise customers.
These updates are part of Fortinet’s ongoing push to simplify cloud security by integrating protection across applications, workloads, and networks into a unified framework. The new offerings promise faster threat detection, improved visibility, and seamless scalability for organisations navigating today’s increasingly complex digital ecosystems.
At the heart of the announcement is a strengthened Lacework FortiCNAPP, which now delivers faster detection, deeper insights, and enhanced operational efficiency. Key updates include:
-
Real-Time CloudTrail Alerting: Reduces alert latency from 24 hours to under 15 minutes for quicker detection of critical threats like compromised credentials.
-
Security Graph Explorer: An interactive visualisation tool that maps attack paths and asset relationships to simplify investigation and exposure management.
-
Agentless Windows Scanning: Expands visibility by identifying vulnerabilities without needing software deployment across cloud-based Windows workloads.
-
Fleet Management: Offers centralised monitoring of agent health, inventory, and deployment status across sprawling cloud environments.
In tandem with these product enhancements, Fortinet announced that several of its key cloud security solutions are now listed on AWS Marketplace. These include:
-
FortiAppSec Cloud: Full-spectrum web application and API protection, combining WAF, DDoS mitigation, bot management, and API security.
-
FortiMail Workspace Security: SaaS-based defence for platforms like Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, with integrated incident response.
-
FortiNDR Cloud: AI-powered threat detection for distributed cloud infrastructures.
-
FortiSIEM: Scalable security information and event management for complex deployments.
-
Fortinet Incident Response Services: Expert-driven, AWS-integrated response services designed to contain threats and minimise downtime.
These additions enable AWS customers to easily integrate Fortinet solutions within their existing environments while utilizing AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) benefits.
A Shift Toward Unified Security Architecture
The latest expansion signals Fortinet’s broader vision—moving away from fragmented point products toward an integrated security fabric. By combining capabilities like WAAP, CNAPP, SIEM, NDR, and workspace protection under one umbrella, Fortinet aims to eliminate complexity and reduce overhead while improving protection coverage.
For organisations looking to align security investments with cloud usage patterns, Fortinet’s FortiFlex licensing model offers daily usage-based pricing, enabling rapid scaling and alignment with cloud spend commitments.
Fortinet’s recent achievement of the AWS Security Incident Response Specialisation reflects its ongoing collaboration with AWS and commitment to delivering trusted security services. This certification acknowledges Fortinet’s ability to offer expert-led, rapid incident response backed by AWS-native tool integration and FortiGuard intelligence.
Looking Ahead
As enterprises continue their cloud transformation journeys, Fortinet’s unified approach provides a practical path forward—delivering flexible, robust, and scalable cloud security without the management burden of disparate solutions.
