Epson launches Monna Lisa ML-18000 to accelerate textile printing

As the textile industry rapidly shifts toward agile and environmentally responsible production, Epson has introduced the Monna Lisa ML-18000, a powerful addition to its flagship digital textile printer series. Engineered for high-volume operations, the ML-18000 blends performance with precision, making it a versatile solution for fashion, home décor, and soft signage.

Advertisment

Equipped with 18 Epson PrecisionCore Micro TFP printheads, the ML-18000 delivers up to 252 sqm/h print speeds in 2-pass mode, with rich colour density and exceptional detail. Epson’s innovations in print architecture, ink technology, and sustainability converge in this latest launch, aiming to meet the evolving demands of modern textile businesses.

The ML-18000 sets a new benchmark with its double black ink configuration, significantly improving optical density for deep blacks and bold monochromatic designs. This is especially beneficial for darker fabrics and applications where rich contrast is crucial.

“The Monna Lisa ML-18000 is a next-generation digital textile printing solution designed to meet the growing demand for high-speed, high-quality, and sustainable printing,” said Satyajeet Satpathy, Director – Sales & Marketing, Epson India.

Advertisment

Compared to its predecessor, the ML-16000, the new model delivers superior cost efficiency by increasing the black ink ratio, enhancing both print depth and consistency.

In line with Epson’s focus on environmental responsibility, the ML-18000 features an Integrated Water Recycling Unit that filters and reuses water used during the belt cleaning process. A built-in sensor monitors water contamination levels to maintain optimal recycling efficiency, helping organisations meet local wastewater regulations while reducing their ecological footprint.

Additionally, the printer uses GENESTA Reactive Inks, which are ECO PASSPORT certified and GOTS-approved by ECOCERT, ensuring compliance with global sustainability standards.

Advertisment

Epson’s Precision Dot Technology ensures image consistency by minimising banding and graininess, while multi-layer halftone algorithms produce smoother gradients. The Edge Print PRO X RIP software with Adobe PDF Print Engine support enhances rendering accuracy, especially for intricate patterns and layered designs.

The ML-18000 is also designed for continuous operation, featuring dual 10-litre ink tanks, auto nozzle verification and RGB camera-based calibration, fluff blower and ink mist extraction systems, and automated maintenance tools.

These systems reduce manual intervention and help maintain print quality with minimal downtime.

Advertisment

Smart management with Epson Cloud Solution PORT

The ML-18000 integrates with Epson Cloud Solution PORT, a remote monitoring system that enables users to track printer performance from anywhere. This connectivity provides real-time visibility into operations and supports faster troubleshooting through Epson’s service team.

From haute couture to sportswear, the ML-18000 handles a wide variety of textiles, including silk, cotton, polyester, and blends. Its adaptable print modes and broad colour gamut (including red, crimson, and grey) make it suitable for both artistic and industrial applications.

Advertisment

At a glance: Monna Lisa ML-18000 specifications

Print Speed : Up to 450 sqm/h (1 pass), 252 sqm/h (2 pass), 162 sqm/h (3 pass)

Printheads : 18 PrecisionCore MicroTFP

Resolution : Up to 1200 dpi

Print Width : 185 cm

Ink Colours : 8 (including double black)

Ink Capacity : Dual 10L tanks

Certifications: ECO PASSPORT, GOTS by ECOCERT

With the Monna Lisa ML-18000, Epson positions itself as a key driver in the next wave of digital textile printing—one that blends industrial speed with artistic flexibility and environmental stewardship.

Advertisment

Read More:

Solitaire unveils 98” and 110” R-Series panels for education and enterprises

Advertisment

Redefining Managed Services with AI, Localisation, and Innovation

Strategy for Affordable Cloud Infrastructure for Startups & SMBs in India

Building Partner-Led Identity Security in the Cloud Era