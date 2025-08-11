Fortinet expands FortiCloud with identity, storage, and communication services

Fortinet has announced a significant expansion of FortiCloud, its global cloud infrastructure, introducing new services designed to enhance security in hybrid work environments. The release includes FortiIdentity, a cloud-delivered identity management solution, along with two beta offerings, FortiDrive and FortiConnect, designed for enterprise-grade secure storage and protected communications.

Advertisment

Michael Xie, Founder, President & Chief Technology Officer, Fortinet, said, “FortiIdentity, FortiDrive and FortiConnect are key milestones in our vision to build a unified global cloud network that brings enterprise-grade security directly into the way teams manage access, store, share and communicate. These new services extend the power of the Fortinet Security Fabric into everyday productivity and access control, reinforcing our strategy to simplify security operations, reduce vendor sprawl and empower hybrid work at scale.”

Fortinet Forticloud's integrated innovation backed by global infrastructure

The announcement builds on Fortinet’s investment in its global hybrid cloud infrastructure, which includes company-owned data centres in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Plano, Frankfurt, Sydney and Torija (Spain). These facilities are designed for low-latency service delivery and regional demand, combining compute, storage, recovery and security capabilities.

Advertisment

Fortinet’s infrastructure also addresses data sovereignty requirements by enabling local data retention through its distributed architecture. The company supplements its data centres with over 160 points of presence via partnerships with Google Cloud, AWS and Digital Realty, ensuring secure, high-performance edge services. Additionally, Fortinet services are accessible through marketplaces on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, offering greater resiliency, geographic flexibility and seamless integration with existing enterprise operations.

FortiCloud: security-native services for the modern enterprise

The expanded FortiCloud portfolio now features three security-native services aimed at hybrid workforce needs:

Advertisment

FortiIdentity : A cloud-native identity and access management solution offering secure single sign-on, multifactor authentication, FIDO2 passkeys and identity federation across Fortinet and third-party applications. It supports FortiToken Mobile, as well as SAML/OIDC standards, and includes FortiPAM-as-a-Service for zero-trust privileged access protection.

FortiDrive : A secure storage and collaboration tool providing encryption, granular access control, real-time file co-editing and built-in version history. It also offers site management for organising content and policy-based compliance enforcement.

FortiConnect: A unified communication platform integrated with FortiDrive for secure calling, messaging, meetings and file sharing, protected by AI-powered threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs.

All three services are integrated into the Fortinet Security Fabric, enabling centralised visibility, consistent policy enforcement and real-time threat protection across users, devices, applications and data.

Continued global investment

Advertisment

This expansion reflects Fortinet’s ongoing commitment to building a unified, cloud-native platform for securing hybrid operations. The FortiCloud platform already delivers services including FortiSASE, FortiAppSec, FortiCNAPP, FortiSOC, FortiMail and FortiAIOps through its centralised portal.

By embedding security directly into core collaboration and access tools, Fortinet aims to simplify operations, lower costs and improve resilience for enterprises navigating distributed, hybrid work models.

Advertisment

Read More:

Cloud Infrastructure designed in India for India: Srishti Baweja, E2E Cloud

Decoding the Salesforce vs. Zoho vs. Freshworks channel strategies

Advertisment

AI and the human edge: Day 2 at ASIRT Synergy 2025 deepens the partner playbook

WSO2 CEO Sanjiva Weerawarana on India’s software growth strategy