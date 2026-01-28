FUJIFILM India digital printing technologies showcased at PAMEX 2026

FUJIFILM India digital printing technologies were showcased at PAMEX 2026 in Mumbai, where the company presented its latest portfolio of advanced digital printing solutions across commercial, enterprise, and service environments.

Advertisment

The showcase featured the Revoria Press™ range alongside the Apeos Pro and Apeos device portfolios, reinforcing the company’s focus on innovation, print quality, and workflow efficiency. The display reflected FUJIFILM India’s expanding capabilities across both its Production-on-Demand (POD) and Device Technology (DT) businesses.

Expanding production and device technology capabilities

At the exhibition, FUJIFILM India highlighted how compact design, high performance, and consistent output quality can address the evolving requirements of India’s print market. The showcased portfolio spanned applications across commercial printing, jobbers, short-run packaging and the photo market, enterprises, institutions, and service counters.

The company’s DT business, launched in India in 2023, continues to expand its footprint by introducing next-generation document and print solutions tailored to local market needs. This growth builds on the legacy of FUJIFILM Business Innovation, shaped by decades of experience in document technology, high-resolution printing, and intelligent solutions.

Advertisment

Revoria Press™ portfolio highlights

The Revoria Press™ lineup on display included the flagship six-colour Revoria PC1120s, the five-colour Revoria presses under the 5UPER Color range, the Revoria EC2100S and SC285S models, as well as the Apeos Pro C650 entry-production colour devices.

These systems are designed for speed, flexibility, and image quality, supporting applications ranging from commercial printing and jobbing to short-run, on-demand production. The presses address demand for both CMYK and CMYK plus special colour printing, with availability of gold, silver, clear, pink, white, and textured colours.

The newly introduced Revoria Press™ EC2100S delivers print speeds of up to 100 pages per minute and is aimed at commercial printers, jobbers, and the photo market. The Revoria Press™ SC285S and SC285 models offer speeds of up to 85 pages per minute, making them suitable for jobbing, photo book production, and short-run proofing.

Advertisment

These compact presses support paper weights from 52 to 400 gsm and media sizes ranging from 90 × 146 mm to 330 × 1,300 mm, across coated, uncoated, and textured papers. Optional Smart Monitoring Gate D1 enables real-time colour correction and precise alignment to maintain consistent print quality throughout production.

Print quality and workflow technologies

The Revoria Press™ EC2100S and SC285S series feature a one-pass five-colour print engine, allowing one specialty toner in addition to CMYK. Specialty toner options include gold, silver, clear, pink, white, and textured paper toner, with gold, silver, and white also planned for availability.

The presses support automatic conversion of RGB and CMYK files into CMYK plus pink using Revoria Flow™, enhancing colour gamut and vibrancy. The Speciality Color Viewer enables users to preview speciality colour effects without test printing, while specialty toners can be changed in approximately ten minutes.

Advertisment

High image quality is achieved through compact LED print heads delivering 2,400 dpi resolution, combined with Vertical Toner Development Technology for stable continuous printing. Productivity is supported through consistent print speeds across media weights, versatile media handling, air suction feeding, static elimination, and support for envelopes, water-resistant paper, and packaging board.

The presses are compatible with Revoria Flow EC21, SC21, and SC22 servers, as well as Fiery print server options.

Apeos Pro and Apeos device portfolio

The Apeos Pro C650 entry-production colour devices are designed for short-run printing and jobbing environments, suitable for deployment in corporate offices, print shops, and government agencies. These devices deliver 1,200 × 1,200 dpi resolution, print speeds of up to 65 pages per minute, and support media weights from 60 to 350 gsm. They offer three RIP options, including DMP Controller, Fiery, and FUJIFILM’s GP Controller D02.

Advertisment

The Apeos C5570 and 5570 series feature print resolutions of 1,200 × 2,400 dpi and scanning speeds of up to 160 images per minute using Single Pass Dual Scan technology. These devices support paper sizes up to SRA3, media weights from 52 to 300 gsm, banner printing up to 320 × 1,200 mm, and include four output trays, motion sensors, and a 10.1-inch touch panel.

The Apeos 4620 SX and SZ A4 mono multifunction printers deliver print speeds of up to 46 pages per minute with 1,200 × 1,200 dpi resolution. Designed for compact environments such as banking, healthcare, hospitality, and hotels, these devices support duplex scanning, up to 1,390-sheet input capacity, and touch panels sized 5.0 inches and 3.5 inches respectively.

Executive commentary

Commenting on the participation, Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, said India remains a strategic market with a print ecosystem that continues to evolve in scale and complexity. He noted that the showcase at PAMEX 2026 reflects the company’s long-term approach to supporting customers as they adapt to changing print requirements and optimise operations.

Advertisment

Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communication and Device Technology, FUJIFILM India, said the Indian print industry is increasingly shifting towards high-speed, flexible digital printing solutions that can support diverse applications and shorter turnaround cycles. He added that the portfolio is designed to help commercial printers, jobbers, and enterprises improve productivity while maintaining consistent quality.

Conclusion

The presentation of FUJIFILM India's digital printing technologies at PAMEX 2026 underscores the company’s continued investment in production and enterprise printing. By combining compact design, high-speed output, advanced colour management, and workflow automation, the portfolio addresses the evolving needs of India’s commercial, institutional, and service printing segments.

Read More:

How Hitachi Vantara is powering India’s partner-led data infrastructure

Advertisment

AceCloud on AI infrastructure: GPUs, sovereign Cloud & Agentic AI