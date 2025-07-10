Next-Gen ApeosPro and Revoria Printers Debut from Fujifilm

At Print Expo Chennai, Fujifilm India unveiled its new ApeosPro C650 and C810 colour multifunction printers (MFPs), alongside the Revoria Press E1110 and E1136 mono MFPs, marking a significant expansion of its entry-level production printing range. These new systems combine high-end print quality with everyday office functionality and enhanced security.

The ApeosPro series is notable for incorporating the world’s first single-LED printhead capable of delivering ultra-sharp 2400 × 2400 dpi output. This is complemented by Super EA-Eco toner, one of the finest particle toners in the industry, which enables smoother gradations and vibrant colour reproduction. These printers support a wide variety of media, from 52 gsm to 350 gsm, including long-format prints up to 330 × 1300 mm, and are compatible with advanced finishing options such as booklet making and square-back binding.

Both the ApeosPro and Revoria models feature Simple Image Quality Adjustment (SIQA), an automatic system that corrects image misalignment in real time, ensuring consistency even at high print speeds. The Revoria E1110 series, designed for monochrome production, offers speeds of up to 136 ppm, making it ideal for large-scale office environments.

The range supports multiple controller options, DMP, Fiery VC12C, and GP D02, to handle complex workflows and deliver Adobe-certified output, compliant with industry colour standards like Japan Color and PANTONE. Integration with FUJIFILM’s Working Folder cloud platform enables secure, remote access to scanned documents. Features like automated scan delivery and document naming further streamline workplace efficiency.

Additional highlights include enhanced data protection, intelligent software integration, and creative enhancements through white and silver toner options now available on the Revoria Press SC285s and EC2100s—expanding Fujifilm’s footprint in premium and specialty print applications.

According to Koji Wada, Managing Director of Fujifilm India, these models reflect the brand’s commitment to innovation across both commercial and office printing. Mr Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director, highlighted their role in setting new benchmarks in light production and creative flexibility.

By bringing together cutting-edge print technology with practical business features, Fujifilm India is positioning itself to meet evolving market demands for productivity, quality, and creative potential.

