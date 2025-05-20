FUJIFILM India Expands Operations to Sri Lanka

FUJIFILM India has commenced commercial operations in Sri Lanka through its authorised distributor, Advanced Digital Graphics Pvt. Ltd. (ADG). The partnership was established in August 2024.

Advertisment

Facility Inauguration

ADG has opened a Digital Business Centre in Colombo, featuring:

- Fujifilm's Revoria PC 1120S Print-on-Demand system

Advertisment

- Demonstration and service capabilities

The centre was inaugurated by Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India.

Market Offerings

Advertisment

ADG will distribute Fujifilm's digital printing solutions in Sri Lanka, including-

- High-speed digital printers

- Supporting software and solutions

Advertisment

The partnership aims to serve:

- Commercial printing businesses

- Packaging manufacturers

Advertisment

- Photo album producers

Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, stated, “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. This collaboration with ADG reinforces our commitment to fostering innovation, building cross borders printing ecosystems, and supporting partners with advanced solutions that drive growth and customer delight.”

Udaya Hettiarachchi, Director of Advanced Digital Graphics, stated, “At ADG our new partnership with Fujifilm strengthens our ability to provide the most advanced, versatile and cost-effective digital printing technologies, ensuring our customers stay ahead in a competitive market. In today’s fast-evolving industry, value-added printing and strategic partnerships are critical to success. By collaborating with Fujifilm, ADG is poised to redefine the digital printing landscape in Sri Lanka, setting new benchmarks for quality, consistency, efficiency, and innovation. This alliance strengthens our shared vision to push boundaries and elevate the printing experience for businesses across the region. Together, we are shaping the future of digital printing—one exceptional print at a time.”

Advertisment

Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communications and Device Technology, FUJIFILM India, further commented, “We started our POD journey in India in December 2021. Since then, we have had multiple milestones with success for our customers with the Revoria PC 1120 and Revoria EC 1100 in the Indian market. We want to replicate the same in Sri Lanka. With ADG as our partners, we are confident in providing the best quality and reliability in the Graphic industry of Sri Lanka. We invite customers to come and have a look at our technology and solution in the newly inaugurated demo centre and feel the difference.

FUJIFILM India Partners with ADG to Expand Digital Printing Solutions

FUJIFILM India has strengthened its partnership with Advanced Digital Graphics (ADG) to deliver advanced digital printing solutions in Sri Lanka. The collaboration focuses on providing mid-to-high-range digital printing systems to the Sri Lankan market.

Advertisment

Product Offerings

The partnership will make available:

- Fujifilm Revoria PC 1120S digital press

- Fujifilm Revoria EC 2100S and SC 285S systems

- CMYK plus special colour printing technology

- Fujifilm Revoria workflow solutions

Market Impact

This collaboration enables ADG to:

- Expand its product portfolio for commercial printing customers.

- Offer advanced digital printing capabilities.

- Meet the growing demand for specialised colour printing solutions.

Read More:

Consistent Launches Direct-to-Consumer Sales Platform

Cybersecurity Channel Strategy in India is Evolving: Securonix Country Head

MSP Market is Majorly Driven by AI Adoption : Rajesh Chhabra, Acronis

Top 3 AI laptops that Works Best for Business Professionals