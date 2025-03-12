Garmin Introduces Enduro 3 Series: GPS Smartwatch

Garmin has launched the Enduro 3 series, an advanced GPS smartwatch designed for endurance athletes, adventurers, and ultra-distance competitors. Reportedly, Engineered for extreme conditions, the lightweight smartwatch weighs 63 grams and features extended battery life powered by solar charging technology. It delivers up to 110 hours in GPS mode and 80 days in smartwatch mode, ensuring continuous performance with an always-on display.

Constructed from premium materials, including a titanium variant with a DLC coating, the Enduro 3 is designed for durability and lightweight comfort. It meets military-grade standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance.

Key Features of the Enduro 3 Series

Extended Battery Life with Solar Charging

Powered by Power Glass solar charging, the Enduro 3 extends battery life, reducing the need for frequent recharging.





Lightweight and Rugged Design

Built with titanium and DLC coating, the smartwatch ensures durability while remaining lightweight. It meets military-grade resistance for extreme conditions.





Endurance & Stamina Tracking

Includes real-time stamina tracking, endurance score, VO2 max, recovery time, and training readiness for performance optimization.





Advanced Navigation & Mapping

Features preloaded TopoActive maps and multi-band GNSS for precise location tracking and navigation in off-road environments.





Comprehensive Training & Recovery Metrics

Provides daily suggested workouts, heat and altitude acclimation, and wrist-based running power measurement to support training goals.





Health & Wellness Monitoring

Tracks heart rate, Pulse Ox, Body Battery energy levels, sleep, stress, and HRV status for continuous health insights.





Smart Connectivity & Safety Features

Supports smart notifications, onboard music storage, and Garmin Messenger two-way messaging. Includes LiveTrack and incident detection for added security.



Optimized for Endurance and Adventure

Enduro 3 is designed for athletes, off-road explorers, and outdoor enthusiasts looking to optimize training, endurance, and recovery. It includes Trail Run VO2 max, which adapts to terrain changes, and PacePro for GPS-based pace guidance. The Ultrarun mode features a rest timer for aid station tracking, while grade-adjusted pace ensures consistent effort across elevations.

For terrains, ClimbPro reportedly offers real-time ascent data, helping manage climbs efficiently. With preloaded maps and turn-by-turn navigation, it assists athletes in staying on track during training and competitions.

Beyond running, the Enduro 3 supports swimming, cycling, golfing, skiing, and animated workouts for cardio, strength, yoga, and Pilates. It offers 24/7 health monitoring and advanced connectivity.

