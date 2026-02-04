Gartner global IT spending forecast 2026 highlights AI-led growth

Worldwide IT spending is expected to reach USD 6.15 trillion in 2026, up 10.8% from 2025, according to the latest forecast from Gartner, a business and technology insights company.

AI-related investments remain a central driver of this growth. Gartner notes that infrastructure spending linked to AI continues to expand rapidly, even amid ongoing concerns about the formation of an AI bubble.

AI infrastructure and Cloud demand fuel server growth

“AI infrastructure growth remains rapid despite concerns about an AI bubble, with spending rising across AI-related hardware and software,” said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner. “Demand from hyperscale Cloud providers continues to drive investment in servers optimised for AI workloads.”

Server spending is projected to accelerate sharply in 2026, growing 36.9% year on year. This surge is reflected in overall datacentre investments, with total datacentre spending expected to increase 31.7%, surpassing USD 650 billion in 2026, compared with nearly USD 500 billion the previous year.

Software spending shows strong growth despite revision

Software spending is expected to record the second-highest growth rate among IT segments in 2026. Gartner has slightly revised its growth outlook for application and infrastructure software to 14.7%, down from the earlier estimate of 15.2%.

“Despite the modest revision, total software spending will remain above USD 1.4 trillion,” Lovelock said. “Projections for generative AI model spending in 2026 remain unchanged, with growth expected at 80.8%.”

Generative AI models continue to expand rapidly, with their share of the overall software market projected to rise by 1.8% during 2026.

Device spending growth expected to slow

Shipments of mobile phones, PCs and tablets continue to increase steadily. Total spending on devices is projected to reach USD 836 billion in 2026. However, Gartner expects growth in this segment to slow to 6.1% due to market-demand constraints.

“This slowdown is largely due to rising memory prices, which are increasing average selling prices and discouraging device replacements,” Lovelock said. “Additionally, higher memory costs are causing shortages in the lower end of the market, where profit margins are thinner.”

These factors are contributing to more muted growth in overall device shipments.

Gartner methodology and forecast coverage

Gartner’s IT spending forecast methodology is based on rigorous analysis of sales data from more than a thousand vendors across the full spectrum of IT products and services. The company combines primary research techniques with secondary research sources to build a comprehensive database of market size data.

The Gartner quarterly IT spending forecast provides a detailed view of spending trends across hardware, software, IT services and telecommunications. The latest forecast is available to Gartner clients through the Gartner Market Databook, 4Q25 Update.

Gartner’s role in AI strategy advisory

Clients across the C-suite are using Gartner's proprietary AskGartner AI tool to evaluate how AI can be applied within their businesses. Gartner's AI research portfolio includes more than 2,500 experts, 6,000 written insights, and over 1,000 AI use cases and case studies.

Upcoming Gartner conferences

Gartner analysts will share further insights into Cloud strategies and infrastructure and operations trends at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conferences. These events will take place on May 11–12 in Sydney, June 1–2 in Mumbai, November 16–17 in London, December 1–3 in Tokyo, and December 8–10 in Las Vegas.

