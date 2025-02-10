Genpact Introduces Agentic Solutions to Transform Service Delivery

Genpact has launched Agentic Solutions as part of its strategy to redefine service delivery. This Service-as-Agentic-Solutions model is designed to accelerate enterprise innovation by shifting from traditional, linear service models to autonomous agent-led operations. By integrating AI-driven automation and intelligent agents, businesses can enhance efficiency, streamline workflows, and drive greater agility in their operations.

"The rapid evolution of intelligence is reshaping the future of work. Businesses are looking to effectively embed AI at scale,” said Balkrishan “BK” Kalra, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genpact. “The key unlock is mass personalisation and precision supported by strong governance of autonomous agent-led delivery. Our deep domain and process expertise allow us to build scalable Agentic Solutions, empowering enterprises to realise the full potential of AI while enhancing control and trust.”

Genpact Expands Service-as-Agentic-Solutions with Industry-Specific AI Agents

Genpact is advancing its Service-as-Agentic Solutions approach with the introduction of its Agentic Solutions, designed to enhance business operations through AI-driven automation. These solutions leverage an industry-specific semantic layer, enabling AI agents to learn, adapt, and make autonomous decisions based on real-world feedback.

Key Capabilities of Genpact’s Agentic Solutions:



1. Mass Personalisation: Modular design ensures flexibility, scalability, and efficiency, moving beyond standardised processes to AI-driven, hyper-personalised service delivery.

2. Precision and Adaptability: Unlike generic AI implementations, Genpact integrates granular industry-specific knowledge, allowing AI agents to continuously improve, enhancing accuracy and insights.

3. Responsible AI Deployment: To ensure observability, security, and compliance, Genpact embeds guardrails and provides human oversight to monitor AI actions and prevent errors.

The first in a series of Agentic Solutions, Genpact AP Capture, is part of the company’s Accounts Payable (AP) suite. Designed to modernise accounts payable operations, it helps CFOs improve efficiency by leveraging data and insights for faster, high-precision invoice extraction, optimising financial workflows.

