GoDaddy Survey: Women Entrepreneurs in India Drive AI Adoption

Women entrepreneurs in India are playing a key role in household financial stability while leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to expand their businesses. GoDaddy's 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Survey highlights how these business owners are utilizing technology to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive innovation in a post-pandemic economy.

Women-Owned Businesses in India

The survey indicates that 27% of small businesses in India are owned by women, with 74% of them established in the last five years. This reflects a significant increase in women’s participation in entrepreneurship, demonstrating resilience despite economic challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic.

AI Adoption Among Women Entrepreneurs

Women entrepreneurs are integrating AI into their operations to improve competitiveness. According to the survey:

- 90% of respondents express confidence in their business capabilities.

- 58% believe AI will enable their businesses to compete with larger, well-resourced companies within the next year.

- AI tools, such as GoDaddy Airo, help automate website creation, logo design, and digital marketing, allowing entrepreneurs to save an average of 12 hours per week - time redirected toward creative ideation (47%), skill development (41%), and business planning (34%).

Resilience Amid Economic Uncertainty

While only 38% of respondents feel highly optimistic about the Indian economy, women entrepreneurs remain determined:

- 81% expect business growth over the next three to five years, a higher percentage than male entrepreneurs (77%).

- 37% serve as the primary income earners in their households, contributing to economic development and job creation.

Embracing Digital Tools for Business Growth

Beyond financial independence (58%) and supporting their families (52%), women entrepreneurs are actively enhancing their skills (44%) to manage and scale their businesses, embracing digital tools to sustain growth in an evolving business landscape.

"With AI-powered tools like GoDaddy Airo, women entrepreneurs are able to free up time to spend it on what really matters to them,” said Laura Messerschmidt, President of International Markets at GoDaddy. “Whether that is growing their business, focusing on family or enhancing their skills, Indian women are inspiring the next generation of successful women business leaders.”

Entrepreneurship is becoming a significant aspect of women's lives, with 79% of respondents stating that it has improved their quality of life by providing fulfillment, empowerment, and the opportunity to pursue their passion.

"GoDaddy’s findings confirm that technology is a powerful equalizer, enabling women to redefine their roles in business," continued Messerschmidt. “GoDaddy is here to support Indians dreaming of becoming their own boss but haven’t found the time to start their own business. Starting a business is never easy, but GoDaddy Airo makes it a whole lot easier."

