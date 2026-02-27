Google India Managing Director role expands with Roma Datta Chobey

Google India has appointed Roma Datta Chobey as Managing Director, marking a leadership transition at a time when the country’s digital economy is expanding across consumer and enterprise segments.

The appointment reflects the company’s stated intent to strengthen its role in India’s digital infrastructure build-out and enterprise technology adoption. As organisations increase investments in digital systems, the leadership change comes at a strategic point for long-term positioning.

Leadership background and mandate

Roma Datta Chobey brings more than 25 years of experience across banking and technology. Her career spans traditional financial services and innovation-driven technology environments, offering exposure to both regulated sectors and high-growth digital ecosystems.

Prior to this appointment, she served as Interim Country Manager for India. In her new role, her responsibilities include:

Accelerating digital adoption across industries

Expanding cloud and enterprise solutions

Strengthening partnerships with enterprises and startups

Driving revenue growth and strategic alliances

Identifying new market opportunities

The mandate centres on scaling enterprise engagement while aligning with India’s broader digital transformation trajectory.

Focus on cloud and enterprise modernisation

A key priority under the Google India Managing Director will be expanding cloud and enterprise offerings. As businesses modernise operations and seek data-driven insights, cloud infrastructure and scalable digital platforms have become central to long-term competitiveness.

The company is expected to support organisations in modernising workflows, improving operational efficiency and integrating analytics-led decision-making.

India’s increasing internet penetration and rising digital consumption are contributing to this shift. Enterprise technology investments are also growing as companies prepare for more data-intensive and AI-enabled operations.

Connected consumer and commerce portfolio

In addition to her country leadership responsibilities, Roma leads Google’s Connected Consumer and Commerce portfolio. This includes sectors such as:

E-commerce and quick commerce

Retail and consumer packaged goods

Technology and media

Gaming and travel

Foodtech and B2B

This portfolio positions her at the intersection of consumer demand patterns and enterprise digital capability, an area where platform, data and cloud services converge.

Strategic context: India’s digital economy

India remains one of Google’s most dynamic markets. The leadership change aligns with the company’s long-term commitment to the region as digital infrastructure, enterprise technology spending and startup activity continue to rise.

The emphasis appears to be on ecosystem strengthening rather than isolated growth. Partnerships with enterprises, startups and sector-specific players are expected to play a central role.

Under the new Google India Managing Director, the focus will likely remain on measurable business outcomes, operational efficiency and scalable infrastructure.

Local leadership and future direction

The appointment signals confidence in local leadership during a period of rapid technological adoption. With experience spanning banking and digital platforms, Roma’s background reflects the evolution of India’s economy from traditional sectors to technology-led growth.

As enterprises accelerate transformation initiatives, leadership stability and strategic clarity will be key. The transition suggests continuity in direction, with an added emphasis on enterprise engagement and cloud-led expansion.

In a market defined by scale and complexity, execution will determine impact. The coming months will indicate how the new leadership structure translates strategy into sustained growth across India’s digital ecosystem.

