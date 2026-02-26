Commvault SHIFT India Partner Summit concludes

The Commvault SHIFT India Partner Summit brought together partners from across India and SAARC to align on cyber resilience, cloud transformation and ecosystem-led growth. The two-day event, held at Taj Chia Kutir in Darjeeling, marked the company’s first dedicated Partner Leadership forum in India.

The summit focused on recovery-first cybersecurity, ResOps, AI-ready cloud transformation and managed services expansion. It also recognised 35 top-performing partners for their contribution to enterprise resilience and customer impact.

Focus on resilience and ecosystem growth

The Commvault SHIFT India Partner Summit opened with discussions on strengthening partner trust, scaling cyber resilience and accelerating shared channel growth.

Company leadership outlined expanded investments in ResOps, or Resilience Operations, aimed at helping partners simplify security across cloud environments while improving business continuity outcomes.

Balaji Rao, Area Vice President, India and SAARC, Commvault, said the channel community continues to drive innovation and customer impact. He noted that partners are playing a key role in helping organisations safeguard critical data, reduce disruption and support AI and cloud adoption.

National excellence awards: India

A central element of the Commvault SHIFT India Partner Summit was the recognition of national leaders across categories including enterprise delivery, cyber readiness and technical excellence.

Awards presented included:

Partner of the Year – India: Wysetek Systems Technologists

Breakthrough Partner of the Year – India: Sonata Software Ltd.

Rising Star Partner of the Year – India: Rapyder Cloud Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Cyber Readiness Partner of the Year – India: Noventiq Services India Pvt. Ltd. (Umbrella Infocare)

Data Protection Excellence Partner of the Year – India: Quadrasystems.net India Pvt. Ltd.

Strategic Partner of the Year – India: Galaxy Office Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Enterprise Partner of the Year – India: Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Landmark Deal Partner of the Year – India: Swan Solutions and Services Pvt. Ltd.

Trusted Partner of the Year – India: AshTech Infotech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Technical Excellence Partner of the Year – India: VDA Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd.

Distributor of the Year – India: Technobind Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The awards highlighted performance across enterprise, distribution and specialist solution delivery segments.

Regional and public sector leaders

Across Southern, Western, Northern and Eastern India, partners were acknowledged for driving regional growth and cloud resilience adoption. Recognised organisations included Foresight Software Solutions, Network Techlab India Ltd., IT Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Uniware Systems Pvt. Ltd., Neturon Backup Solutions, Blue Berry E-Services Pvt. Ltd., Agilex Technology Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Microhard IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Arrow PC Network Pvt. Ltd.

In the public sector category, Niveshan Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. and Corporate Infotech Pvt. Ltd. were recognised for advancing digital transformation initiatives across government and public institutions.

MSP and SAARC recognition

With rising demand for managed security and data protection services, the Commvault SHIFT India Partner Summit also spotlighted leading MSPs enabling recovery assurance and ransomware preparedness.

Recognised ecosystem contributors included Yotta Data Services, CTRL S Datacenters, Crayon Software Experts India, Tata Communications Limited, Persistent Systems, NTT Global Data Centers, Sify Technologies and Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Limited.

The summit extended recognition across SAARC markets, including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Organisations acknowledged included South Asian Technologies, Millennium I.T. E.S.P., VS Information Systems Pvt. Ltd., Global Brand Pvt. Ltd. and Omega Exim Limited for strengthening enterprise security and cloud adoption.

Hyperscaler and technology partner participation

The Commvault SHIFT India Partner Summit also featured participation from hyperscaler and technology partners including AWS, NetApp and ExaGrid. These partners presented during the event and reinforced the importance of integrated resilience strategies across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The collaboration between hyperscalers, storage OEMs and Commvault’s unified resilience platform was positioned as a way to enhance ransomware readiness and strengthen recovery assurance.

Channel strategy going forward

As AI reshapes enterprise IT priorities and digital ecosystems evolve, the company indicated it will continue investing in its partner-first approach. This includes scaling ResOps capabilities, expanding market reach and developing new service opportunities across India and SAARC.

The Commvault SHIFT India Partner Summit reflects a broader trend: cyber readiness and recovery assurance are increasingly being driven through ecosystem collaboration rather than isolated vendor efforts. For channel partners across the region, resilience has moved from a technical feature to a strategic growth pillar.

