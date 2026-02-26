Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy unveiled

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has introduced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, a mobile platform designed to power Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra globally and the Galaxy S26+ and S26 in select markets. The platform integrates a custom CPU, upgraded graphics and AI processing to support on-device intelligence, camera functions and connectivity improvements.

The launch marks the latest phase in the long-standing collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung, focused on aligning silicon capabilities with flagship smartphone requirements.

Architecture: Custom compute at the core

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy is built around the 3rd Gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU, paired with the Qualcomm Adreno GPU and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU.

The CPU is positioned to support faster workflows, while the GPU handles graphics and imaging tasks. The NPU is designed for AI-driven functions that operate directly on the device. Together, these components enable features such as personalised AI interactions and background task handling.

The platform supports Advanced Professional Video capture and other camera-related enhancements intended for the Galaxy S26 series.

AI integration: On-device processing focus

A key emphasis of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy is on-device AI. The platform is optimised to run Galaxy AI experiences, including contextual suggestions and automated background actions.

According to Qualcomm Technologies, the collaboration focused on ensuring these capabilities operate efficiently on the hardware without compromising responsiveness.

Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said the platform is customised specifically for the Galaxy S26 series to deliver performance and efficiency improvements across creative and productivity use cases.

O.H. Kwon, senior vice president and president, Qualcomm APAC, QUALCOMM CDMA Technologies (Korea) YH, described the launch as part of a strategic partnership aimed at advancing AI-accelerated mobile experiences.

Inkang Song, EVP and Head of Technology Strategy Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, stated that the integration of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy enables the company to deliver a more responsive and personalised experience across its flagship devices.

Connectivity: Multi-layer optimisation

The platform incorporates Qualcomm Smart Transmit technology to manage uplink power across 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and satellite connections. The aim is to improve upload speeds and coverage consistency while maintaining operational efficiency.

In addition, the Galaxy S26 Ultra and S26+ integrate the Qualcomm FastConnect 7900 Mobile Connectivity System. This includes Ultra Wideband support to enhance device interactions that rely on proximity and spatial awareness.

The combined connectivity stack is designed to support seamless transitions between different wireless standards without interrupting user workflows.

Positioning within the Galaxy S26 series

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy will power the Galaxy S26 Ultra globally. The Galaxy S26+ and S26 will use the platform in select regions.

The announcement underscores a continued strategy of co-engineering between chipset and device makers. The focus moves beyond incremental speed gains to integrating AI processing, imaging and connectivity within a single silicon foundation.

As smartphones increasingly function as AI-driven personal computing devices, silicon architecture is becoming central to differentiation. With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung are aligning hardware capabilities with that shift.

