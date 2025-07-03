GoTo appoints Yogesh Pant as MD of India and VP of engineering

GoTo has announced the promotion of Yogesh Pant to the roles of Managing Director for India and Vice President of Engineering. In his expanded position, Yogesh will oversee GoTo’s operations in India while continuing to lead its global engineering efforts, focusing on product development, scaling, and business growth strategies.

Yogesh succeeds Madhusudan Krishnapuram, who served as Managing Director of India and VP of Engineering since May 2016. With over 23 years of experience in engineering and product development, Yogesh has been a vital part of GoTo’s success since joining the company in February 2011. He has significantly contributed to the company’s engineering leadership, helping to support its growth and transformation over the years.

Previously, Yogesh served as GoTo’s VP of Engineering, a role he will continue alongside his new responsibilities. His expertise in cloud infrastructure, big data, and AI has been crucial in building and scaling GoTo’s global data platform. Yogesh has also led teams across India, North America, and Europe, driving innovation and operational excellence through various organisational changes.

Rich Veldran, CEO of GoTo, commented, “Yogesh has been instrumental in advancing our engineering efforts, and his experience in leading global teams makes him the ideal leader to guide GoTo through its next phase of growth.”

Reflecting on his new role, Yogesh Pant said, “I’m thrilled to take on this responsibility and continue working towards our mission of providing secure, reliable technology for modern workplaces.”

Before joining GoTo, Yogesh gained valuable experience at Persistent Systems and CoreObjects, where he helped build high-performance teams and scalable technology solutions.

