GoTo India Site Leader role expands

GoTo has appointed Sivakumar Ekambaram as its new India Site Leader, expanding his responsibilities to oversee the company’s India operations and strategy. The role places him in charge of one of GoTo’s key global hubs.

In addition to leading the India centre, Sivakumar will continue in his existing position as senior director of engineering. His mandate now includes strengthening India’s contribution to GoTo’s global growth and innovation plans across core platforms and emerging technologies.

Leadership continuity with expanded mandate

Sivakumar brings more than two decades of experience in the IT industry. He has spent nearly ten years at GoTo, where he has led product engineering initiatives. His experience spans unified communications, remote support, cloud technologies and AI-driven innovation.

Rich Veldran, CEO, GoTo, said Sivakumar’s leadership has been central to the company’s product and engineering progress in recent years. He added that India plays a key role in GoTo’s innovation and execution model, and the expanded leadership position reflects the company’s continued commitment to strengthening India’s contribution to its global growth and AI-focused strategy.

Sivakumar said India has long played a significant role in GoTo’s global journey. He stated that his priority is to further develop GoTo India into a full-function organisation with strong impact across growth initiatives and core platforms. He added that the company will continue investing in talent and next-generation capabilities while maintaining operational excellence.

India’s role in global transformation

The expanded leadership structure aligns with GoTo’s ongoing multi-year transformation focused on growth, innovation and customer value.

Under the new structure, the India team will:

Continue driving execution across product and engineering functions

Expand its role in AI initiatives

Support digital transformation programmes

Contribute to cloud-based innovation efforts

The India centre is positioned not only as a delivery unit but as a strategic hub within the company’s global operations.

Experience across global technology firms

Before joining GoTo, Sivakumar worked with several global and Indian organisations, including IBM, Aztec Software, AOL and Citrix. His background in engineering leadership and platform development supports the broader responsibilities now attached to the India Site Leader role.

What this signals for GoTo’s India strategy

The appointment highlights three developments:

Greater strategic authority for the India centre. Closer alignment between engineering leadership and business direction. Increased focus on AI and cloud-led innovation from India.

By consolidating operational oversight and engineering leadership under one role, GoTo is reinforcing India’s position within its global structure. The India Site Leader role now extends beyond execution; it carries responsibility for shaping long-term contribution to the company’s growth and innovation agenda.

